Wednesday, August 11, 2021

[Understanding extreme weather](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ea039abee4&e=37d6b811e4)

A machine learning tool could help predict extreme precipitation events in the Midwest, which account for over half of major U.S. flood disasters.

[Personalized cancer care](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=1da9a3fc8b&e=37d6b811e4)

Researchers in the growing field of radiomics developed an algorithm that helps oncologists identify cancer subtypes and target treatments.

[A better way to track methane](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=30a749e521&e=37d6b811e4)

A new study shows how better data can lead to more accurate estimates of methane in the atmosphere, and points to causes of the EPA’s undercount.

– [Stanford Blood Center](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=096bcccb9c&e=37d6b811e4) asks current and potential donors to make blood donation part of your new normal. As a thank-you, those who donate Aug. 1–31 at any center or mobile blood drive will automatically be entered to win one of eight Apple Watches. Anyone who presents to donate in August and then books their next appointment beyond August will be entered to win a Peloton Bike! [Learn more](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=905d4b9b4c&e=37d6b811e4).

– [What we know about the delta variant, kids and long COVID](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=e731ac4e99&e=37d6b811e4)

(San Francisco Chronicle)

