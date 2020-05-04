lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
EXTRA SEARCH POWERS INTRODUCED FOLLOWING INCIDENTS IN KEIGHLEY.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 04 maggio 2020

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Police have temporarily put additional search powers in place in part of Keighley tonight in response to a number of recent incidents in the area.

Senior officers at Bradford District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which gives officers the right to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments in a defined area for a set period.

The order covers an area bounded by the A629 between High Street and Spring Garden Lane; Spring Gardens Lane to Shann Lane; Shann Lane to West Lane; West Lane to B6143; B6143 to High Street; High Street to A629.

The authorisation was made at 7.14pm today for 24 hours but will be reviewed in the morning.

It comes in response to a number of recent incidents in the area, including one on Friday (1/5) in Devonshire Street and Highfield Lane where there were reports of a large number of people carrying weapons and wearing balaclavas.

On Saturday (2/5) a man was seriously assaulted in the same area and sustained a fractured skull. A man is in custody in relation that incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Earlier today there were reports of a number of men in vehicles gathering in the area that were thought to be part of the same situation.

Superintendent Sally Fryer, of Bradford District, said: “These incidents appear to have been targeted and involve rival criminal groups. We will not tolerate violence in our communities and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible so we can take positive action against them.

“In the meantime, we are putting measures in place to deter any further incidents including these additional search powers under Section 60. Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be increasing their patrols and presence in the area and will be taking robust action against anyone they suspect of being involved in these incidents.

“We know the community will be fully supportive of our efforts to proactively target those involved in these incidents and I want to reassure them that we will be continuing to do everything we can to keep their area safe.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting log 1500 of May 3 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/extra-search-powers-introduced-following-incidents-keighley

