Agenparl

EXTINCTION CASCADING THROUGH ECOSYSTEMS COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR HUMANS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 12 marzo 2021 (University of Colorado at Boulder) Humans rely on nature extensively for everything from food production to coastal protection, but those contributions might be more threatened than previously thought, according to new findings from the University of Colorado Boulder. New research in has found that even if ecoservices themselves aren’t directly threatened, they can become threatened when other species around them go extinct–often called secondary extinctions.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/uoca-ect031121.php

