EXTENSION OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE AND RESUMPTION OF REMOTE PHOTODUPLICATION SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 18 maggio 2020

The National Diet Library (NDL) has announced that the Tokyo Main Library, Kansai-kan, and International Library of Children’s Literature will remain closed to the general public until at least Wednesday, June 10, 2020, as part of government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We are pleased to announce, however, that we will resume offering remote photoduplication services starting Wednesday, May 20, 2020.