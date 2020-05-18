EXTENSION OF TEMPORARY CLOSURE AND RESUMPTION OF REMOTE PHOTODUPLICATION SERVICES

(AGENPARL) – TOKYO (JAPAN), lun 18 maggio 2020
The National Diet Library (NDL) has announced that the Tokyo Main Library, Kansai-kan, and International Library of Children’s Literature will remain closed to the general public until at least Wednesday, June 10, 2020, as part of government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We are pleased to announce, however, that we will resume offering remote photoduplication services starting Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
- Extension of temporary closure
- The Tokyo Main Library, Kansai-kan, and International Library of Children’s Literature will remain closed until at least Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
- Resumption of remote photoduplication services
The NDL will resume accepting requests for remote photoduplication services, both via the NDL Online and by postal mail, starting Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
- ※Please be aware that we expect to receive large numbers requests at this time, which could result in significant delays in the copying and shipping of materials.
Also, please be aware that there are countries or regions that are currently not accepting delivery of inbound parcels, which could also prevent or delay the delivery of your order.
- Available services
- The following services remain available during our temporary closure.
- Events
- For the latest information on upcoming events, please see Events.
Fonte/Source: https://www.ndl.go.jp/en/news/fy2020/200518_01.html