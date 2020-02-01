(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

The following press release is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Housing Authority :

In response to Government’s announcement that special work arrangements for government departments will be extended to reduce the risk of novel coronavirus in the community, the Hong Kong Housing Authority (HA) announced today (February 1) that the following arrangements will be implemented until February 9 tentatively to provide basic and limited services to members of the public;



All the Estate Management Offices (EMOs) of Public Housing Estates will be opened starting 10 am until 1 pm from Monday to Friday to provide limited general management services for public housing estates including the handling of cases which have made appointments. For enquiries outside the opening hours, residents may call the contact telephone number provided by respective EMOs, and staff will render assistance as far as practicable;

All subsidised housing offices will be temporarily closed (including Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) Sales Unit and White Form Secondary Market Scheme (WSM) Unit in Lok Fu Customer Service Centre, Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Sales Unit in Kwun Tong as well as other offices of related services) until further notice. All flat selection sessions have been suspended until further notice. We have individually informed all concerned applicants;

Moreover, the HOS Secondary Market Scheme (SMS) Unit in Wong Tai Sin will provide limited service during the period from 3 to 5 February in relation to the application for Letter of Nomination under the SMS and WSM;

All public rental housing application offices including Lok Fu Customer Service Centre Office and Sham Shui Po Housing Information Centre will be closed until further notice. All detailed vetting interviews, as well as flat selection of Territory-wide Overcrowding Relief Exercise and Living Space Improvement Transfer Scheme will also be suspended until further notice;

Clearance Housing office and Redevelopment Sub-section offices (Pak Tin & Mei Tung) as well as Public Housing Resources Management Sub-section will also be closed until further notice;

Closing time for tenders received through the Tender Boxes on the G/F of the Housing Authority Headquarters Building at 33 Fat Kwong Street, Homantin and all other HA offices on or before February 7, 2020 will be extended until further notice;

During the period, the Shroff Office on the Ground Floor of HA Headquarters will provide limited service. Except rental collection, other payment collection services (including premium payment by Subsidised Sale Flats Scheme owners to facilitate them to complete transactions of their flats) will remain in operation.

In addition, due to the current work arrangements, HA may not be able to revert to public enquiries, requests or complaints in time.

For enquiries, please call HA hotline 2712 2712.



