EXPORTS OF GOODS REACHED LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

Estonia’s exports and imports of goods amounted equally to 1.2 billion euros at current prices. The trade deficit was 11 million euros; it decreased by 97 million euros compared to June 2019.

According to Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, after the steep decline caused by the global pandemic, in June, exports recovered to last year’s level. “The main contributors to the recovery of exports were wood and metal industries. In the second quarter as a whole, the main impact on trade came from decreased exports and imports of transport equipment and mineral products. By countries, exports decreased the most to the Netherlands and the USA, and imports dropped the most from Sweden and Lithuania,” added Puura.

In June, the top destination country of Estonia’s exports was Finland, followed by Sweden and Latvia. Exports increased the most to Australia (by 41 million euros) and Saudi Arabia (by 22 million euros). Compared to last year, more mineral products, such as motor fuel and oil, were exported to both countries. The biggest decrease occurred in exports to the USA (down by 42 million euros) and Denmark (down by 34 million euros). Compared to the previous year, less electrical equipment was exported to the USA, and exports to Denmark declined mainly on account of shale oil.

The biggest exports from Estonia were electrical equipment, mineral products, and wood and articles of wood. Compared to June 2019, both the exports of wood and articles of wood, and metal and metal products increased by 10 million euros. The biggest decrease occurred for exports of transport equipment (down by 30 million euros).

In June, goods of Estonian origin accounted for 71% of the total exports of goods. Their exports decreased by 2% and re-exports increased by 3%. The biggest decline occurred for fuels of Estonian origin.

The main countries of consignment were Finland, Germany and Latvia. Imports decreased the most from Sweden (down by 37 million euros) and Lithuania (down by 34 million euros). From Sweden, the imports of electrical and transport equipment, and from Lithuania, the imports of mineral products decreased the most. The imports of goods increased the most from China (by 19 million euros), with more electrical and protective equipment imported.

The main commodities imported to Estonia were electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, mineral products and mechanical appliances. The biggest decrease occurred in the imports of mineral products and transport equipment and the biggest increase in the imports of precious metals.

Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2019–2020 Month Exports, million euros Imports, million euros Balance, million euros 2019 2020 change, % 2019 2020 change, % 2019 2020 TOTAL 7,306 6,671 -9 8,039 7,114 -12 -733 -443 January 1,158 1,147 -1 1,278 1,162 -9 -120 -15 February 1,163 1,090 -6 1,251 1,209 -3 -88 -118 March 1,238 1,238 0 1,405 1,385 -1 -166 -147 1st quarter 3,559 3,475 -2 3,933 3,756 -5 -374 -280 April 1,239 1,023 -17 1,389 1,088 -22 -150 -66 May 1,334 1,005 -25 1,434 1,092 -24 -100 -86 June 1,174 1,168 0 1,282 1,178 -8 -108 -11 2nd quarter 3,747 3,196 -15 4,105 3,358 -18 -358 -162

Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, June 2020 Country of destination, group of countries Exports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, % Country of consignment, group of countries Imports, million euros Share, % Change on same month of previous year, TOTAL 1,168 100 0 TOTAL 1,178 100 -8 EU-27 788 68 -8 EU-27 907 77 -11 Euro area 19 538 46 -8 Euro area 19 661 56 -10 Non-EU and United Kingdom 380 32 18 Non-EU and United Kingdom 272 23 1 1. Finland 189 16 1 1. Finland 161 14 -5 2. Sweden 156 13 12 2. Germany 120 10 -5 3. Latvia 112 10 2 3. Latvia 112 9 0 4. Germany 70 6 1 4. Russia 102 9 -5 5. Russia 68 6 6 5. Sweden 102 9 -27 6. Lithuania 65 6 -17 6. Lithuania 97 8 -26 7. USA 49 4 -46 7. Poland 85 7 2 8. Australia 44 4 – 8. China s 57 5 51 9. Norway 40 3 8 9. Netherlands 47 4 -11 10. Poland 37 3 26 10. Italy 35 3 8

Exports and imports by commodity section, June 2020 Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN) Exports Imports Balance, million euros million euros share, % change on same period of previous year, % million euros share, % change on same period of previous year, % TOTAL 1,168 100 0 1,178 100 -8 -11 Agricultural products and food preparations (I–IV) 105 9 8 138 12 4 -33 Mineral products (V) 141 12 -4 135 11 -19 5 Raw materials and products of chemical industry (VI) 60 5 -1 101 8 -1 -42 Articles of plastics and rubber (VII) 38 3 10 68 6 -3 -30 Wood and articles of wood (IX) 127 11 9 47 4 0 81 Paper and articles thereof (X) 25 2 2 21 2 0 4 Textiles and textile articles (XI) 28 2 -8 47 4 3 -19 Base metals and articles of base metal (XV) 101 8 11 108 9 -8 -8 Mechanical appliances (84) 103 9 7 127 11 -5 -25 Electrical equipment (85) 183 16 -3 152 13 -4 31 Transport equipment (XVII) 78 7 -28 108 9 -38 -31 Optical, measuring, precision instruments (XVIII) 43 4 13 36 3 14 7 Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX) 91 8 -8 32 3 1 60 Other 46 4 8 57 5 21 -11

Statistics Estonia performs the statistical activity “Foreign trade” for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine how exporting and importing enterprises are performing in Estonia.

