martedì, Luglio 28, 2020
EXPORT TO JAPAN 3: REQUIREMENTS FOR LABELLING ON EU FOOD PRODUCTS AND HOUSEHOLD GOODS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS, mar 28 luglio 2020

30-09-20 | 10:30 – 11:00 AM CET

What should you know about labelling requirements when exporting to Japan?

Various EU products and services began to enjoy benefits from the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which entered in force on 1 February 2019, and we are seeing a considerable increase of EU exports to Japan.  But yet many EU exporters, particularly small and medium-scaled enterprises (SMEs) perceive access to Japanese market difficult because of…

Fonte/Source: https://www.eu-japan.eu/events/export-japan-3-requirements-labelling-eu-food-products-and-household-goods

