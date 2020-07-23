giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
EXPLORING THE THERMOELECTRIC PROPERTIES OF OLIGO(PHENYLENE-ETHYNYLENE) DERIVATIVES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, 12,15150-15156
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR03303K, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Hang Chen, Sara Sangtarash, Guopeng Li, Markus Gantenbein, Wenqiang Cao, Afaf Alqorashi, Junyang Liu, Chunquan Zhang, Yulong Zhang, Lijue Chen, Yaorong Chen, Gunnar Olsen, Hatef Sadeghi, Martin R. Bryce, Colin J. Lambert, Wenjing Hong
Seebeck coefficient measurements provide unique insights into the electronic structure of single-molecule junctions.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/K62mf3quILk/D0NR03303K

