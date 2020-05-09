sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS: SCHIFANI, FI PER GOVERNO LIBERALE MA DIFFICILE SENZA ELEZIONI

NATION FALLS SILENT TO MARK VE 75

GIOVEDì 7 MAGGIO 2020 – 215ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS…

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

EUROPE DAY

UNION OF THE COMOROS : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 7 MAY…

Agenparl

EXPLORING THE LIMITS OF SENSITIVITY FOR STRAIN GAUGES OF GRAPHENE AND HEXAGONAL BORON NITRIDE DECORATED WITH METALLIC NANOISLANDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 09 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02270E, Paper
Julian Ramirez, Armando Urbina, Andrew T Kleinschmidt, Mickey Finn, Samuel J. Edmunds, Guillermo L. Esparza, Darren J Lipomi
The purpose of this work is to clarify the mechanism of piezoresistance in a class of ultra-sensitive strain gauges based on metallic films on 2D substrates (“2D/M” films). The metals…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/nRs6tfzd0dc/D0NR02270E

Post collegati

EXPLORING THE LIMITS OF SENSITIVITY FOR STRAIN GAUGES OF GRAPHENE AND HEXAGONAL BORON NITRIDE DECORATED WITH METALLIC NANOISLANDS

Redazione

NOTIFY NYC – MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT ALERT

Redazione

MINISTRO CELSO DE MELLO GARANTE A LIBERDADE DE REUNIãO E O DIREITO DE PROTESTO CONTRA O PRóPRIO STF

Redazione

MNV2O6/GRAPHENE NANOCOMPOSITE AS AN EFFICIENT ELECTROCATALYST FOR THE OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

CONJUGATED NANOPOROUS POLYCARBAZOLE BEARING A COBALT COMPLEX FOR EFFICIENT VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

FOLLOW ALONG WITH OUR SECURITY TEAMS FOR A PEEK INSIDE WALT DISNEY WORLD AND DISNEYLAND RESORTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More