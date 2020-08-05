(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, mer 05 agosto 2020

Exploring evolved planetary systems: three new gaseous debris discs

HST Proposal 16035

Nicola Gentile Fusillo publications @ ADS)

European Southern Observatory – Germany

Cycle: 27

Category: Planets and Planet Formation

Proposal type: GO

Status: completed

Proposal Abstract

It is now established that planets survive the evolution of their host star into a white dwarf. Planetary remnants around a number of these ancient stars are revealed by compact debris disks, formed from the tidal disruption of planetesimals, which are detectable as IR flux excess. Accretion from these disks results in metal pollution of the otherwise pristine H or He white dwarf atmospheres, and the analysis of adequate optical and UV spectroscopy of these systems allows to reconstruct the bulk composition of the disrupted planetesimals. Deeper insight into the properties of the parent bodies arises from mineralogical studies of the dusty disks, but requires sensitive IR spectroscopy – available currently only for one single system. The imminent launch of JWST will enable revolutionary IR spectroscopic studies, and now is the time to identify the best targets for these JWST observations.

White dwarf debris disks which contain copious amounts of metallic gas in addition to circumstellar dust are ideal targets, as they are actively undergoing planetesimal disruption events right now. However, these systems are extremely elusive, and so far, only three such systems were amenable to COS ultraviolet studies of their elemental abundances. We have identified three new gaseous debris disks, and request here COS spectroscopy to fully characterise the elemental abundances of the debris. With the atomic abundances in hand, these systems are prime targets for JWST IR spectroscopy, which will enable the detailed mineralogical modelling of the dusty debris. Combined, these observations will dramatically augment our knowledge of the composition and structure of rocky exo-planets.

