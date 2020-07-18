(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, sab 18 luglio 2020

Exploring evolved planetary systems: three new debris discsHST

HST Proposal 16070

Nicola Gentile Fusillo publications @ ADS)

European Southern Observatory – Germany

Cycle: 27

Category: Planets and Planet Formation

Proposal type: GO

Status: scheduling

Proposal Abstract

It is now established that planets survive the evolution of their host star into a white dwarf. Planetary remnants around a number of these ancient stars are revealed by compact debris disks, formed from the tidal disruption of planetesimals, which are detectable as IR flux excess. Accretion from these disks results in metal pollution of the otherwise pristine H or He white dwarf atmospheres, and the analysis of adequate optical and UV spectroscopy of these systems allows to reconstruct the bulk composition of the disrupted planetesimals.

Quantitative insight into the structure, formation and evolution of the parent bodies arises from mineralogical studies of the dusty disks, but requires sensitive IR spectroscopy which is currently available only for one single system. Even though the imminent launch of JWST will greatly improve the IR spectroscopic capabilities, the analysis will remain subject to degeneracies due to the relatively flat and broad features of different dust components. However, with the elemental abundances of the dust in hand, established from HST/COS observations of the same systems, these degeneracies can be broken, and will dramatically augment our knowledge of the composition and structure of rocky exo-planets.

We have identified three new debris disks, and request here a modest amount of COS mid-cycle spectroscopy to fully characterise the elemental abundances of the dust in time for JWST Cycle 2 proposals. Cycle 28 observations will, at best, leave little time for the required analysis, but more likely slip beyond the JWST Cycle 2 deadline.

