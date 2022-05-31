(AGENPARL) – mar 31 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Copyright: Creativity at Work for U.S. Copyright Office. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/31/2022 03:17 PM EDT

DC’s public art scene is full of contributions from AAPI artists. In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we’re celebrating some of the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who are painting the walls of DC—and exploring how the copyright system supports their creativity.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this