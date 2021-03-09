EXPLORE THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECT OF B-N DOPED DEFECTIVE GRAPHDIYNE FOR N2 FIXATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00163A, Paper

Jingeng Cao, Nan Li, Xin Zeng

Electrochemical nitrogen reduction reaction (NRR) is currently the most attractive method for ammonia production, in which the development of high efficiency and low-cost electrocatalysts is still a challenge. A lot…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/8tMIJUzFgwg/D1NJ00163A