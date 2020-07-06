EXPLORATION OF THE THEOBROMINE–WATER DIMER: COMPARISON WITH DNA MICROHYDRATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02397C, Paper
Imanol Usabiaga, Ander Camiruaga, Camilla Calabrese, Antonio Veloso, Viola C. D’mello, Sanjay Wategaonkar, José A. Fernández
Exploration of the microhydration of theobromine using laser spectroscopy in jets and DFT calculations shows very similar structures and binding energies to those for microhydration of nucleobases.
