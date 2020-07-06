EXPLORATION OF THE THEOBROMINE–WATER DIMER: COMPARISON WITH DNA MICROHYDRATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02397C, Paper

Imanol Usabiaga, Ander Camiruaga, Camilla Calabrese, Antonio Veloso, Viola C. D’mello, Sanjay Wategaonkar, José A. Fernández

Exploration of the microhydration of theobromine using laser spectroscopy in jets and DFT calculations shows very similar structures and binding energies to those for microhydration of nucleobases.

