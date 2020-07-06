lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
EXPLORATION OF THE THEOBROMINE–WATER DIMER: COMPARISON WITH DNA MICROHYDRATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 06 luglio 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02397C, Paper
Imanol Usabiaga, Ander Camiruaga, Camilla Calabrese, Antonio Veloso, Viola C. D’mello, Sanjay Wategaonkar, José A. Fernández
Exploration of the microhydration of theobromine using laser spectroscopy in jets and DFT calculations shows very similar structures and binding energies to those for microhydration of nucleobases.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/_6Fjp3R92Y8/D0CP02397C

