5 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

CALENDARIO LAVORI ASSEMBLEA – DAL AL

CALENDARIO LAVORI ASSEMBLEA – DAL AL

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH ALBANIAN PRIME MINISTER EDI RAMA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH ALBANIAN PRIME MINISTER EDI RAMA

GLI IMPEGNI DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE DI GIOVEDì 6 FEBBRAIO

COMUNITà ITALIANI NEL MONDO

TRUMP TOUTS MILITARY REBUILDING, SPACE FORCE, STRIKES AGAINST TERROR

BREXIT : WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION AND OUR…

NON ARRENDERSI ALLE DISTORSIONI DELL’ECONOMIA

THE UNITED STATES AND KENYA ADD ALL-CARGO RIGHTS TO AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

Home » EXPIRED AND EXPIRING AUTHORIZATIONS OF APPROPRIATIONS: FISCAL YEAR 2020
Agenparl English Economia Politica Estera Social Network

EXPIRED AND EXPIRING AUTHORIZATIONS OF APPROPRIATIONS: FISCAL YEAR 2020

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Washington (D.C), mer 05 febbraio 2020

Authorizations of appropriations are provisions of law that authorize funds to be provided through a future appropriation act to carry out a program or function. They differ from other authorizations (sometimes called enabling or organic statutes) that create a federal agency, establish a federal program, prescribe a federal function, or provide for a particular federal obligation or expenditure within a program. Authorizations of appropriations also differ from appropriations, which provide funding.

Each year, CBO reports to the Congress on programs and activities whose authorizations of appropriations have already expired or will expire during the current fiscal year. For this report, CBO identified 1,046 authorizations of appropriations that expired before the beginning of fiscal year 2020 that had not been overtaken by subsequent legislation. CBO estimates that $332 billion in appropriations for 2020 can be associated with 407 of those expired authorizations.  It cannot identify appropriations for the other 639 expired authorizations.

This report summarizes the information sorted by jurisdiction (for the applicable House and Senate authorizing committees and for the appropriations subcommittees). The report is accompanied by supplemental data underlying those summaries in sortable and searchable spreadsheets that list every authorization of appropriations that CBO is currently tracking in its Legislative Classification System.

For more information on CBO’s estimates for appropriation legislation, visit the agency’s Status of Appropriations page.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/56082

Related posts

EXPIRED AND EXPIRING AUTHORIZATIONS OF APPROPRIATIONS: FISCAL YEAR 2020

Redazione

TRIBUNAL INITIATES EXPIRY REVIEW—OIL COUNTRY TUBULAR GOODS FROM CHINA

Redazione

BARBARA MCQUADE: HUMILITY, DETERMINATION, AND INSPIRATION

Redazione

RECORD-HIGH GREAT LAKES WATER LEVELS CONTINUE: U-M EXPERTS AVAILABLE TO COMMENT

Redazione

D. ANDRé GREEN: BIG DREAMS, GOALS, AND SUCCESS

Redazione

UPDATES TO UNIVERSAL PURCHASE AND APP STORE CATEGORIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More