EXPERIENCED PARTNERSHIP OFFICER IN SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND URBAN MANAGEMENT (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 09 agosto 2020

Type:

Researcher

Contract type:

Permanent contract

Place:

Belvaux

Context

Your work environment

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

https://www.list.lu/

You will be part of the LIST Environmental Research and Innovation department

As part of a Research and Technology Organization (RTO), the work of the Environmental Research and Innovation (ERIN) Department tackles some of the major environmental challenges our society is facing today (e.g. adaptation to climate change, ecosystem resilience, sustainable energy systems, efficient use of renewable resources, environmental pollution prevention and control).

To this end, the mission of the ERIN department is:

(1) to conduct impact-driven scientific research and development, as well as technological innovation;

(2) to support companies in the implementation of new environmental regulations and advise governments on determining sustainable policies for the future, with the objectives of:

Analysing, managing and exploiting sustainable resources (water, air, soil, renewable energy, bioresources)

Reducing the environmental impact of human consumption and production activities

Description

The selected candidate will join the Partnership Development Team of the ERIN Department of the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), reporting directly to the ERIN director. He/She will lead the business development in Sustainable construction and Urban management in collaboration with the senior management and RDI units/groups in terms of:

1) Identification and concretization of business/partnership opportunities

2) Market intelligence and watch in sustainable construction and urban management

3) Key account management

4) Valorisation and transfer of the Sustainable construction and Urban management assets

5) Communication/representation with a focus on Sustainable construction and Urban management

Identification and implementation of business/partnership opportunities

Prospect new customers by proactive networking

Identify, develop and close new agreements covering the ERIN domains of Sustainable construction and Urban management, with partners from the private and public sector

Actively participate in the negotiation of contracts and agreements. This involves collaborating closely with researchers and the Legal Department in the contract-drafting phase

Initiate and follow up the development of a partnership and collaboration strategy together with the department’s senior management and RDI units/groups

Support projects in all phases of the partnering process

Manage the department’s partner portfolio for the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector: create momentum with potential partners and consolidate good relationships with existing ones

Develop a screening strategy for business deal or partnership opportunities

Work on partner follow-up activities and participate in the management of key accounts

Prepare and deliver presentations to prospects and clients

Market intelligence and watch

Research and find out about prospect and client industries, and trends to estimate needs and goals

Ensure technology watch

Co-manage, with the principal investigators, industrial and knowledge transfer projects including a strong support to project-funding applications

Networking and representation

Represent the RDI department in networking business events as ERIN Ambassador

Initiate and contribute to the networking events and actions of the department

Establish a strong external network, at the national and international level

Dissemination, valorisation and transfer

Participate to sectorial/technology fairs

Support RDI staff in the dissemination of RDI outputs to the market (licensing, selling, spin-off, etc.)

Support RDI staff in the creation of spin-offs

Training

Provide general support, guidance and training to researchers for their interactions with customers

Stay in tune with RDI domains, project content and innovation developed in the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector, as well as the strategies of other RTOs/R&D institutions

Keep informed about competitors, industry, societal and technology trends

Maximize participation in departmental events

Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, participating in the activities of professional organizations

Profile

Educational background

Master’s or PhD degree in a scientific, technological or engineering field relevant to the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector

Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) is desirable but not mandatory

Required seniority

10 years of proven experience in the broader sector of Sustainable construction and Urban management with direct experience in partnership and business development

Track record in the acquisition of clients and development of industry collaborations

Understanding of current market trends in Sustainable construction and Urban management in Europe

Strong existing industrial network in Sustainable construction and Urban management in Europe; international network considered as asset

Experience in working with IP protection, IP rights law and IP policy

Expertise in licensing and negotiating (Technological Transfer)

Past experience in a Research and Technology Organization is considered as an asset

Entrepreneurial experience or track record in launching new businesses (launching own projects or helping others) is considered as an asset

Technical skills

Be results-oriented: achieve concrete results, involving a range of different colleagues from researchers to management and administrative staff

Be a self-starter that is well organized, efficient with excellent time management skills and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously

Demonstrate business responsiveness and a strong experience in the management of partnerships and marketing in a public research or industrial research environment

Have the capacity to forge strong relationships, build trust with clients, drive value, and develop lasting business partnerships

Strong communication skills and are keen to collaborate with the staff of the department

Strong interaction with the other members of the business development team and diverse project teams.

Be motivated in working in a customer-oriented technological research organization

Language skills

Excellent command of English

Excellent knowledge of German and French is considered as a strong asset

Contact

Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu . The application file should include:

A CV

A motivation letter

Share this page:

Fonte/Source: https://www.list.lu/jobs/job-opportunities/job-offer/erin-2020-064/