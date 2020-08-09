EXPERIENCED PARTNERSHIP OFFICER IN SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION AND URBAN MANAGEMENT (M/F)

(AGENPARL) – ESCH -ALZETTE (LUXEMBOURG), dom 09 agosto 2020
Type:
Researcher
Contract type:
Permanent contract
Place:
Belvaux
Context
Your work environment
The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.
You will be part of the LIST Environmental Research and Innovation department
As part of a Research and Technology Organization (RTO), the work of the Environmental Research and Innovation (ERIN) Department tackles some of the major environmental challenges our society is facing today (e.g. adaptation to climate change, ecosystem resilience, sustainable energy systems, efficient use of renewable resources, environmental pollution prevention and control).
To this end, the mission of the ERIN department is:
(1) to conduct impact-driven scientific research and development, as well as technological innovation;
(2) to support companies in the implementation of new environmental regulations and advise governments on determining sustainable policies for the future, with the objectives of:
- Analysing, managing and exploiting sustainable resources (water, air, soil, renewable energy, bioresources)
- Reducing the environmental impact of human consumption and production activities
Description
The selected candidate will join the Partnership Development Team of the ERIN Department of the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST), reporting directly to the ERIN director. He/She will lead the business development in Sustainable construction and Urban management in collaboration with the senior management and RDI units/groups in terms of:
1) Identification and concretization of business/partnership opportunities
2) Market intelligence and watch in sustainable construction and urban management
3) Key account management
4) Valorisation and transfer of the Sustainable construction and Urban management assets
5) Communication/representation with a focus on Sustainable construction and Urban management
Identification and implementation of business/partnership opportunities
- Prospect new customers by proactive networking
- Identify, develop and close new agreements covering the ERIN domains of Sustainable construction and Urban management, with partners from the private and public sector
- Actively participate in the negotiation of contracts and agreements. This involves collaborating closely with researchers and the Legal Department in the contract-drafting phase
- Initiate and follow up the development of a partnership and collaboration strategy together with the department’s senior management and RDI units/groups
- Support projects in all phases of the partnering process
- Manage the department’s partner portfolio for the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector: create momentum with potential partners and consolidate good relationships with existing ones
- Develop a screening strategy for business deal or partnership opportunities
- Work on partner follow-up activities and participate in the management of key accounts
- Prepare and deliver presentations to prospects and clients
Market intelligence and watch
- Research and find out about prospect and client industries, and trends to estimate needs and goals
- Ensure technology watch
Co-manage, with the principal investigators, industrial and knowledge transfer projects including a strong support to project-funding applications
Networking and representation
- Represent the RDI department in networking business events as ERIN Ambassador
- Initiate and contribute to the networking events and actions of the department
- Establish a strong external network, at the national and international level
Dissemination, valorisation and transfer
- Participate to sectorial/technology fairs
- Support RDI staff in the dissemination of RDI outputs to the market (licensing, selling, spin-off, etc.)
- Support RDI staff in the creation of spin-offs
Training
- Provide general support, guidance and training to researchers for their interactions with customers
- Stay in tune with RDI domains, project content and innovation developed in the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector, as well as the strategies of other RTOs/R&D institutions
- Keep informed about competitors, industry, societal and technology trends
- Maximize participation in departmental events
- Update job knowledge by participating in educational opportunities, reading professional publications, maintaining personal networks, participating in the activities of professional organizations
Profile
Educational background
- Master’s or PhD degree in a scientific, technological or engineering field relevant to the Sustainable construction and Urban management sector
- Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) is desirable but not mandatory
Required seniority
- 10 years of proven experience in the broader sector of Sustainable construction and Urban management with direct experience in partnership and business development
- Track record in the acquisition of clients and development of industry collaborations
- Understanding of current market trends in Sustainable construction and Urban management in Europe
- Strong existing industrial network in Sustainable construction and Urban management in Europe; international network considered as asset
- Experience in working with IP protection, IP rights law and IP policy
- Expertise in licensing and negotiating (Technological Transfer)
- Past experience in a Research and Technology Organization is considered as an asset
- Entrepreneurial experience or track record in launching new businesses (launching own projects or helping others) is considered as an asset
Technical skills
- Be results-oriented: achieve concrete results, involving a range of different colleagues from researchers to management and administrative staff
- Be a self-starter that is well organized, efficient with excellent time management skills and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously
- Demonstrate business responsiveness and a strong experience in the management of partnerships and marketing in a public research or industrial research environment
- Have the capacity to forge strong relationships, build trust with clients, drive value, and develop lasting business partnerships
- Strong communication skills and are keen to collaborate with the staff of the department
- Strong interaction with the other members of the business development team and diverse project teams.
- Be motivated in working in a customer-oriented technological research organization
Language skills
- Excellent command of English
- Excellent knowledge of German and French is considered as a strong asset
Contact
Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu. The application file should include:
- A CV
- A motivation letter
