EXPERIENCED FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OFFICER (M/F)

Support staff

Permanent contract

Belval

Context

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a Research and Technology Organization (RTO) active in the fields of materials, environment and IT. By transforming scientific knowledge into technologies, smart data and tools, LIST empowers citizens in their choices, public authorities in their decisions and businesses in their strategies.

The successful applicant will be part of the Finance Unit and will integrate the Financial Analysis and Reporting (FAIR) team. The selected candidate will be part of FAIR’s team, composed of 7 professional, and which aims at providing to internal stakeholders accurate and relevant analysis, reports and financial data.

Description

As a Financial Analysis Officer, the selected applicant will be responsible for – in coordination with other members of the team – financial planning, analysis and projections. She/he will forecast future revenues and expenditures to establish cost structures (adapted to funding schemes requirements) and determine budgeting for projects. Moreover, the successful candidate will be asked to:

Actively participate in a variety of internal improvement projects within the service (FAIR), and also transversal one: at the level of the Finance & Administration department (F&A). She/he will take the lead of some projects as project manager.

Analyse current and past financial data and performance, prepare reports and projections based on this analysis.

Provide financial models and forecasting.

Actively participate in budgetary and forecasting exercises.

Analyse of cost models, suggest structural improvements in relation, adapted to funding schemes requirements.

Contribute to monthly / quarterly analyses of costs and revenues.

Produce monthly reports, key figures, participate in financial closings.

Design – in collaboration with other F&A services – cost models adapted to new funding programs.

Intervene and provide support on punctual Ad hoc financial analysis and missions.

Profile

Education

Graduate degree with a major in Finance, Auditing or Management control

Experience

Previous experience in a similar function (about 7-10 years), preferably acquired within a similar organisation

Ability to manage projects as a project manager

Used to work in matrix organisation

Accounting and compliance backgrounds

Experience of budgeting processes, forecasts & principles

Experience with large ERP systems. Experience with SAP and Business Object is an advantage

Skills

Strong planning and financial analysis skills

Analytical and financial modeling skills

Ability to transpose classical financial analysis models to tailor made financial models

Excellent time management and organisational ability

Rigorous and methodical, you demonstrate agility and dynamism

Good communicator, you are able to adapt to different people in a demanding environment. You are able to influence and persuade when required

Ability to multitask and meet constant deadlines

Good writing skills and great presentation skills

Be able to work in French as well as in English

How to apply:

Candidates interested in the above position can apply online on our website www.list.lu

The application file should include:

A CV

A motivation letter

Please note that only applications files in English will be considered