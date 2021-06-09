(AGENPARL) – ZURICH (SWITZERLAND) mer 09 giugno 2021 Chiara Gattinoni, a materials theorist and Marie Curie Fellow at ETH Zurich, uses the “Piz Daint” supercomputer at CSCS to investigate a special class of materials: ferroelectrics. In the future, these materials could constitute the heart of low-energy-consuming, miniaturised data storage in electrical devices. One ferroelectric Gattinoni analysed is, according to her, truly magical.

Fonte/Source: https://ethz.ch/en/news-and-events/eth-news/news/2021/06/expanding-the-limits-of-ferroelectrics.html