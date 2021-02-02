EXPANDING COVID SUPPORTS FOR ALL ALBERTANS

(AGENPARL) – ALBERTA (CANADA), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Prior to this expansion, only Albertans in Edmonton and Calgary were eligible for the $625 payment when they completed self-isolating in their assigned hotel.

Now, Albertans across the province – including First Nations individuals living both on and off reserve and people living on Metis Settlements who cannot isolate safely in their own home – are eligible.

Upon referral by Alberta Health Services, Albertans who must isolate or quarantine and cannot do so safely at home are eligible for a free-of-charge hotel room stay of up to 14 days, complete with culturally appropriate food and other supports.

COVID Care Teams will continue to provide on-the-ground supports and interventions to limit the spread of the virus. Supports include care packages with masks, sanitizers and information translated in multiple languages. Safe transportation to COVID-19 assessment and testing facilities is also available.

“Today’s expansion builds on the effective outreach efforts of COVID Care Teams. No matter what they earn, what community they live in or what language they speak, all Albertans should be able to isolate safely to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours from COVID-19. Reducing the spread means we can get Alberta’s economy back on track while we protect both lives and livelihoods.” Ric McIver, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Expanding the isolation supports to include people on First Nations and Metis Settlements is the right thing to do. Everyone should have the chance to isolate safely while having the financial support to cover expenses while they recover.” Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

“Our community needs this kind of support to stop the spread of COVID. Having come from an area that has been particularly hard hit, we are grateful to the province for providing a means for our residents to access a place to isolate safely. Knowing they will be able to cover their bills when sick will make a world of difference for the Samson Cree Nation and all other Indigenous communities.” Chief Vernon Saddleback, Samson Cree Nation

Alberta’s government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by protecting lives and livelihoods with precise measures to bend the curve, sustain small businesses and protect Alberta’s health-care system.

Quick facts

The COVID Care Team program launched in December 2020 as an integrated way to reach communities with particularly high levels of COVID-19 spread.

The Government of Alberta also developed an outreach campaign to communicate important public health information directly to Albertans who may have English language barriers through expanded access to translated materials and other supports. Messages are being delivered in 10 languages through radio, television and print advertising, as well as through various social media channels and web platforms.

Since the launch of the COVID Care Teams and outreach campaign on Dec. 15, more than 850 Albertans have accessed hotel accommodations for self-isolation purposes.

Multimedia

Fonte/Source: https://www.alberta.ca/announcements.cfm?xID=77182B4417188-F448-3F35-5A966070E85EDF4F