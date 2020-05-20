mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
Breaking News

FINANCIAL DECISION-MAKER SENTIMENT: KENYA

FINANCIAL DECISION-MAKER SENTIMENT: NIGERIA

FINANCIAL DECISION-MAKER SENTIMENT: SOUTH AFRICA

PROBLEMATICHE DI MERCATO DEL LATTE VACCINO IN ITALIA

LAUDATO Sì, 42 ISTITUZIONI RELIGIOSE RITIRANO INVESTIMENTI IN ENERGIA FOSSILE

COVID-19. AFRICA, RIAPERTURE IN ORDINE SPARSO

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH BILL AND MELINDA GATES: 19 MAY 2020

ECONOMIA: LA PANDEMIA HA AUMENTATO GLI SQUILIBRI SOCIALI

US EXPORTS LEADS TO £1M EXPORTS BOOM FOR LEVITY CROP SCIENCE

DANNI CAUSATI ALL’AGRICOLTURA DALL’ECCESSIVA PRESENZA DELLA FAUNA SELVATICA

Agenparl

EXPANDED TREASURY ISSUANCE TO BOOST FUTURES DELIVERABLE BASKETS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mer 20 maggio 2020

2-Year Note futures (ZT)

The 2-Year Note delivery basket, already on course to spike as 7-years are reissued and 5-years enter the basket, will see additional growth as bigger 2-year, 3-year, and 5-year auctions roll into upcoming contract eligibility.

5-Year Note futures (ZF)

5-year auctions are expected to increase by $2B per month through year-end.

10-Year Note futures (ZN)

May’s 10-year auction was largest ever, and 7-year auctions are expected to increase by $3B per month through year-end.

Ultra 10-Year Note futures (TN)

With a focused basket to ensure precise 10-year exposure, Ultra 10’s basket will see a modest increase going forward.

Classic T-Bond futures (ZB)

Over the next three months, the US Treasury will issue $54B in 20-yr bonds. With the new issuance eligible for delivery into T-Bond futures, the Classic Bond’s deliverable basket should see a significant increase in notional size and eligible CUSIPs, even under conservative estimates.

The new 20-year bond will mature on May 15, 2040. It is currently trading as the When Issued (WI), spread against the 3% of Nov 15, 2045 on BrokerTec. The 3% of Nov 2045 is currently the Cheapest-To-Deliver (CTD) for the Ultra Bond futures Jun and Sep 2020 contract months.  Importantly, the new WI May 15, 2040 will belong to the delivery basket of the Classic Treasury Bond futures contract. Therefore, the cash WI May 2040 versus the 3% of Nov 2045 spread is similar to the Bond-Ultra (BOB) yield curve spread on CME Globex. This relationship provides a rich set of risk management, spread and box trading strategies.

For more on the 20-year bond, read our recent blog post: What the 20-Year Bond Means for Interest Rate markets

Ultra T-Bond futures (UB)

With the Treasury planning to shift financing from bills to longer-dated tenors over the coming quarters, the Ultra Bond’s basket could see a boost going forward.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cmegroup.com/education/articles-and-reports/expanded-treasury-issuance-to-boost-futures-deliverable-baskets.html?source=rss

Post collegati

EXPANDED TREASURY ISSUANCE TO BOOST FUTURES DELIVERABLE BASKETS

Redazione

WEBINAR – TRADING GRAIN AND LIVESTOCK OPTIONS AT CME GROUP

Redazione

FED RAMPS UP ASSET PURCHASES

Redazione

ENTERPRISE BIRTHS IN 2019

Redazione

SENEGAL: GRAIN AND FEED ANNUAL

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: QUARTERLY ACCOUNTS OF GENERAL GOVERNMENT, 1ST QUARTER 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More