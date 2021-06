(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), dom 20 giugno 2021 Communities in regional New South Wales may notice increased low-level flying activity associated with Exercise Teak Action from June 23 until July 12.



RAAF aviators flying C-130J Hercules transports will conduct training with United States Air Force (USAF) counterparts flying MC-130J Commando II aircraft.



Held from RAAF Base Richmond in Sydney’s northwest, Exercise Teak Action will include day and night-time flying over the Hawkesbury-Nepean area, the Blue Mountains, and across Central New South Wales.



