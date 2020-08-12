Exercise Surprises

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020 Surprise locations across Brisbane

Saturday, September 5 – Saturday, September 26, 2020

The bikeways and walking paths of a suburb near you are about to be ambushed by some of Brisbane’s best and brightest artists in a series of surprise encounters throughout September.

Be on the lookout for prehistoric puppets, playful lollipop ladies, flash-mob cheer squads, and acrobats flipping down paths, among other delights.

Brisbane’s best will take to the streets including Dead Puppet Society, Elements Collective, debase productions, Manoeuvre, The Mask Family and Flipside Circus.

Warning: Very silly! Likely to surprise you and make you laugh!

