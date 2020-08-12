mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

LET’S UNLEASH YOUTH POTENTIAL

ARAB REPUBLIC OF EGYPT : REQUEST FOR A 12-MONTH STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT-PRESS RELEASE;…

LA GENEROSITà CHE CAMBIA LE VITE NELLA TERRA DI GESù

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 12, 2020

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN AT THE WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

THE CLEAN NETWORK SAFEGUARDS AMERICA’S ASSETS

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

EXERCISE SURPRISES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), mer 12 agosto 2020 Surprise locations across Brisbane
Saturday, September 5 – Saturday, September 26, 2020

Exercise Surprises

The bikeways and walking paths of a suburb near you are about to be ambushed by some of Brisbane’s best and brightest artists in a series of surprise encounters throughout September.

Be on the lookout for prehistoric puppets, playful lollipop ladies, flash-mob cheer squads, and acrobats flipping down paths, among other delights.

Brisbane’s best will take to the streets including Dead Puppet Society, Elements Collective, debase productions, Manoeuvre, The Mask Family and Flipside Circus.

Warning: Very silly! Likely to surprise you and make you laugh!

Parent event: Brisbane Festival
Event type: Festivals, Free, Performing arts
Cost: Free
Age: Suitable for all ages.
Bookings: No bookings requried.
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D147136542

Post collegati

EXERCISE SURPRISES

Redazione

CHRISTOPHER WAYNE: FULLY CLOTHED – A MAGIC SHOW

Redazione

AEROBATICS DISPLAY

Redazione

ONE BOTTLE LATER – THE GOOD ROOM

Redazione

STATUTORY GUIDANCE: PEOPLE SURVEY: PRIVACY INFORMATION NOTICE

Redazione

TRANSPARENCY DATA: DWP: PROMPT PAYMENT DATA 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More