(AGENPARL) – CANBERRA (AUSTRALIA), gio 23 luglio 2020

We know that two years is a long time to wait for Pitch Black so we have decided to run a Pitch Black retrospective on our digital channels from 27 July to 7 August 2020.

Join us online as we explore our largest biennial exercise. We’ll be looking at the evolution of technology and people from 1981-2018 and provide a preview into what the future holds for 2022 and beyond.

Exercise Pitch Black is the RAAF’s capstone International engagement activity. It aims to strengthen regional partnerships, improve interoperability between nations, and promote regional stability.

DATE: 27 July to 7 August 2020

The exercise has evolved significantly since it first began in 1981, in terms of scope and goals, technology, and the personnel required to make it happen. This evolution is expected to continue into the future as the RAAF grows as a fifth generation Air Force. For much of its history, Exercise Pitch Black has been conducted in the Northern Territory, with forces predominantly based at RAAF Base Darwin and RAAF Base Tindal and utilising training ranges and exercise airspace in the Northern Territory. We thank the Northern Territory community for its continued support to the exercise. The exercise involves RAAF units from all around Australia including RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal, Amberley, Richmond, Williamtown and Edinburgh.

Fonte/Source: https://www.airforce.gov.au/news-and-events/events/general/exercise-pitch-black-2020-online