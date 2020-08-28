venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
EXCLUSIVE: BYTEDANCE ASKS TIKTOK TO DRAW UP U.S. SHUTDOWN CONTINGENCIES: SOURCES

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), ven 28 agosto 2020 By Echo Wang and Greg Roumeliotis
(Reuters) – China’s ByteDance told engineers of its popular short-video app TikTok this week to make contingencies should it need to shut down its U.S. operations, even as it works toward divesting them, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
ByteDance has been ordered by President Donald Trump to divest TikTok in the United States, amid security concerns over the personal data it handles. Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp are among U.S. companies vying to acquire the assets of TikTok, which claims about 100 million monthly active users in the U.S. ByteDance is expected to pick a bidder to enter into exclusive talks as early as Friday, according to the sources.
Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 6 that would ban transactions with TikTok and its Chinese parent in 45 days. While TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging the …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/exclusive-bytedance-asks-tiktok-draw-us-shutdown-contingencies-sources/9237

