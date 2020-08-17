lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

TENDER REF : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE RENOVATION AND…

Agenparl

EXCLUSIVE: AMAZON IN TALKS TO INVEST IN CLOUD SERVICES COMPANY RACKSPACE, SAY SOURCES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 17 agosto 2020 By Greg Roumeliotis and Krystal Hu
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc is in preliminary talks to invest in U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Technology Inc, people familiar with the discussion said on Monday.
The deal would involve Amazon acquiring a minority stake in Rackspace, the sources said. Rackspace helps companies migrate their data to Amazon Web Services, and the investment would strengthen the ties between the two companies. Rackspace also migrates companies to Alphabet Inc’s Google Cloud, Microsoft Corp’s Azure and VMware Inc.
There is no certainty that Amazon and Rackspace, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, will agree a deal, the sources said. If there is one, it could take one to two months to negotiate it, the sourced added, asking anonymity because the matter is confidential.

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/exclusive-amazon-talks-invest-cloud-services-company-rackspace-say-sources/9024

Post collegati

EXCLUSIVE: AMAZON IN TALKS TO INVEST IN CLOUD SERVICES COMPANY RACKSPACE, SAY SOURCES

Redazione

U.S. TIGHTENING RESTRICTIONS ON HUAWEI ACCESS TO TECHNOLOGY, CHIPS

Redazione

SOFTBANK BUILDS $1.2 BILLION AMAZON STAKE; INVESTS IN NETFLIX, TESLA

Redazione

APPLE EXPANDS INDEPENDENT REPAIR SHOP PROGRAM TO MAC COMPUTERS

Redazione

FACEBOOK EXECUTIVE IN INDIA FILES POLICE COMPLAINT AFTER REPORT ON CONTENT PRACTICES

Redazione

BIG DATA ANALYTICS’ POTENTIAL TO REVOLUTIONIZE STOCK MARKET

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More