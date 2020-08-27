EXCLUSIVE: ALIBABA IN TALKS TO HIKE STAKE IN CHINESE COURIER YTO EXPRESS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 27 agosto 2020 By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Alibaba is in talks with YTO Express Group’s founders to raise its stake in the Chinese courier company with an aim to become the top shareholder, two people told Reuters, as it accelerates consolidation in the world’s largest express delivery market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N> <9988.HK>, which already owns about 10% of YTO, is in talks with YTO’s founding couple Yu Huijiao and Zhang Xiaojuan for an additional stake of up to 30%, said the people, who have knowledge of the discussions but declined to be named as the information is not yet public.

Based on YTO Express Group’s <600233.SS> market value of 47.4 billion yuan ($7 billion) on Wednesday, a 30% stake would be worth $2.1 billion, Reuters calculations show.

It was not immediately …

Read More on Datafloq



Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/exclusive-alibaba-talks-hike-stake-chinese-courier-yto-express/9222