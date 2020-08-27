giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

SENIOR BUREAU OFFICIAL JONATHAN MOORE TRAVELS TO AUSTRIA AND SLOVENIA

SCUOLA: SIANI (PD), UTILIZZARE INFERMIERE DI FAMIGLIA ANCHE IN AMBITO SCOLASTICO

ECONOMIA MALATA, ZAMAGNI: UNA TRASFORMAZIONE è POSSIBILE

LA SOLIDARIETà RELIGIOSA AL SERVIZIO DEL MONDO FERITO DAL COVID-19

MONGOLIA – WEEKLY PRESS REVIEW 24 AUGUST 2020

ROMA: CALABRIA (FI), SOTTOSEGRETARIO? PD E M5S UMILIANO CAPITALE

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK AL…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO’S MEETING WITH OMANI SULTAN HAITHAM BIN TARIK AL…

NHS TEST AND TRACE SUCCESSFULLY REACHES ALMOST 300,000 PEOPLE

Agenparl

EXCLUSIVE: ALIBABA IN TALKS TO HIKE STAKE IN CHINESE COURIER YTO EXPRESS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), gio 27 agosto 2020 By Julie Zhu
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Alibaba is in talks with YTO Express Group’s founders to raise its stake in the Chinese courier company with an aim to become the top shareholder, two people told Reuters, as it accelerates consolidation in the world’s largest express delivery market.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd <BABA.N> <9988.HK>, which already owns about 10% of YTO, is in talks with YTO’s founding couple Yu Huijiao and Zhang Xiaojuan for an additional stake of up to 30%, said the people, who have knowledge of the discussions but declined to be named as the information is not yet public.
Based on YTO Express Group’s <600233.SS> market value of 47.4 billion yuan ($7 billion) on Wednesday, a 30% stake would be worth $2.1 billion, Reuters calculations show.
It was not immediately …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/exclusive-alibaba-talks-hike-stake-chinese-courier-yto-express/9222

Post collegati

CHINESE CITY REGULATORS SUSPEND DIDI’S NEW RIDE-HAILING SERVICE

Redazione

EXCLUSIVE: ALIBABA IN TALKS TO HIKE STAKE IN CHINESE COURIER YTO EXPRESS

Redazione

PROTECTING CONSUMER IDENTITIES AND PRIVACY IN THE TIME OF PANDEMIC

Redazione

TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER QUITS AFTER LESS THAN THREE MONTHS: MEMO

Redazione

WHAT TO EXPECT AFTER PSM CERTIFICATION?

Redazione

ROKU AND NETFLIX SURGE AFTER UPBEAT ANALYST REPORTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More