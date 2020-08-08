sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

EXCHANGE RATE PASS-THROUGH IN THE CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA

DO MULTI-SECTOR BOND FUNDS POSE RISKS TO EMERGING MARKETS?

MANAGING MACROFINANCIAL RISK

DEMOGRAPHIC TRANSITION AND PENSION REFORMS: ADDING DEMOGRAPHICS TO GIMF

THE NATURE OF ISLAMIC BANKING AND SOLVENCY STRESS TESTING – CONCEPTUAL CONSIDERATIONS

PRODUCTIVITY IN THE NETHERLANDS

THE EFFECT OF CONTAINMENT MEASURES ON THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

THE ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CONTAINMENT MEASURES

FINANCIAL INCLUSION: WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED SO FAR? WHAT DO WE HAVE…

U.S. GOVERNMENT RESPONSE TO THE EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EXCHANGE RATE PASS-THROUGH IN THE CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA

EXCHANGE RATE PASS-THROUGH IN THE CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 08 agosto 2020

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

This paper estimates the extent and speed of exchange rate pass-through (ERPT) in seven Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) countries using monthly data over the January 1995–May 2020 period. The estimations are performed using the local projections method. We find that the average pass-through in the CCA is about 10 percent on impact and about 25 percent after 12 months. There is no evidence of asymmetric ERPT with respect to the size and the sign of exchange rate changes. The pass-through is broadly unchanged in fixed versus floating exchange rate regimes. There has been a downward shift in the speed of ERPT in the aftermath of the global financial crisis as CCA countries have entered a relatively low inflation environment. The pass-through estimates could be used by the CCA monetary authorities for inflation projections. The absence of non-linearities in the pass-through with respect to the exchange rate regime suggests that transition from fixed to floating exchange rate regimes in the region is not likely to impose additional inflationary costs.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/08/07/Exchange-Rate-Pass-Through-in-the-Caucasus-and-Central-Asia-49617

Post collegati

TECHNICAL FAULT IN ESPACENET – RESOLVED

Redazione

ROLE OF SPECIFIC DISTORTED METAL COMPLEXES IN THE EXCITON SELF-TRAPPING FOR HYBRID METAL HALIDES

Redazione

MINISTRO DIAS TOFFOLI SE REúNE COM MAGISTRADOS DE RONDôNIA

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 0979-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XRC

Redazione

EXCHANGE RATE PASS-THROUGH IN THE CAUCASUS AND CENTRAL ASIA

Redazione

DO MULTI-SECTOR BOND FUNDS POSE RISKS TO EMERGING MARKETS?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More