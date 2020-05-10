domenica, Maggio 10, 2020
Breaking News

SI è SPENTO EUGENIO RAVIGNANI, VESCOVO EMERITO DI TRIESTE, UOMO DI DIALOGO…

POLONIA,VESCOVI: LETTERA PER IL CENTENARIO DELLA NASCITA DI GIOVANNI PAOLO II

MORAGLIA: NELLE RIPARTENZA AL PRIMO POSTO CI SIA LA DIGNITà

EUROPE DAY 2020 ONLINE CONCERT – NUSANTERO BIG BAND PRESENTS “MINUET IN…

PREMIO EUROPA NOSTRA AL RESTAURO DELLA BASILICA DI COLLEMAGGIO

CARITAS BENEVENTO: CREIAMO UN MICROCOSMO PER RIDARE DIGNITà

HAPPY EUROPE DAY FROM ERASMUS+ ALUMNI INDONESIA

JUHO SAARI TO INVESTIGATE THE SECURITY OF MARGINALISED GROUPS IN FINLAND

POMPEI, SEPE: IL ROSARIO ARMA GIUSTA NELLE DIFFICOLTà

CDM APPROVA DL ANTIMAFIA, BONAFEDE: NUOVA NORMA PER DETERMINARE RISPETTO GIUSTIZIA

Agenparl

EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TO ASSESS STUDENTS ON INTERNATIONAL MOBILITY PROGRAMMES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GRANADA (ESPAñA), dom 10 maggio 2020

A group of international students

A group of international students

Full title: Resolution of 23 April 2020 by the Rector of the University of Granada establishing exceptional measures to assess students on international mobility programmes and international students on full degrees

Download the digitally signed resolution (in Spanish)

The State of Alarm declared in Spain by Royal Decree 463/2020 on 14 March 2020 has entailed the suspension of all face-to-face, on-campus teaching activities and the continuing of educational provision in distance and online modes. In the light of the extension of the State of Alarm declared by Royal Decree 476/2020 of 27 March and Royal Decree 487/2020 of 10 April, the Rectors of the Andalusian Association of Public Universities (AUPA) and the Regional Ministry of Economy, Knowledge, Enterprise and Universities (CECEU) of Andalusia reached agreement on 2 April 2020, in which they decided to maintain off-campus teaching and learning for the remainder of the academic year 2019-20, also covering assessment, if the State of Alarm were to continue until the dates established for final assessment.

This agreement has in turn led to the drafting of a Contingency Plan at the UGR which lays down the specific procedures for off-campus teaching and learning and, where appropriate, off-campus assessment. The implementation of this Contingency Plan, which is exceptional and temporary in nature, requires regulations to be suspended in some cases, in favour of those established in the Plan, in other cases a change in the way in which regulations are normally applied or, in others, a flexible interpretation of existing regulations.

This Resolution has been approved in the context of the Contingency Plan in order to guarantee the effective right of international mobility students to the assessment of their learning. The Resolution is in accordance with Articles 8.1 e) and f), 26 and 33.6 of the UGR International Mobility Regulations and Articles 6.2, 8.2, 9 and 20 of the UGR Assessment Policy and Regulations. As a result of the exceptional circumstances arising throughout the world due to the global health crisis, which have directly affected students on official mobility programmes, as well as international students enrolled on full degree programmes at the University of Granada, the Rector of the University of Granada has established the following measures:

One.

The scope of application of Articles 8.1 e) and f), 26 and 33.6 of the UGR International Mobility Regulations, and Articles 6.2, 8.2, 9 and 20 of the UGR Assessment Policy and Regulations, which regulate the exceptional circumstances regarding the assessment of learning for students on international mobility programmes, will be extended. These Articles must now be applied to all exceptional circumstances in the area of assessment that may arise in ordinary or extraordinary examination sessions (convocatorias ordinarias y extraordinarias) held in the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year, both for outgoing and incoming students.

Two. 

These exceptional measures shall also be applied to students enrolled on full degree programmes — both national students and residents abroad — who have been forced to return to their country of usual residence due to the health crisis.

Three.

These regulations will be applied in accordance with the guidelines indicated for each case by the Vice-Rectorate for Internationalization of the University of Granada.

Fonte/Source: http://www.ugr.es/en/about/news/exceptional-measures-assess-students-international-mobility-programmes

Post collegati

EXCEPTIONAL MEASURES TO ASSESS STUDENTS ON INTERNATIONAL MOBILITY PROGRAMMES

Redazione

MAY 8, 2020: COVID-19 BRIEFING

Redazione

MISURE DI CONTENIMENTO DELL’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19 -RIPRESA DELLE CELEBRAZIONI LITURGICHE CON IL POPOLO.

Redazione

MORAGLIA: NELLE RIPARTENZA AL PRIMO POSTO CI SIA LA DIGNITà

Redazione

AVVISO PUBBLICO PER LA PRESENTAZIONE DELLE DOMANDE PER INTERVENTI VOLTI AL MANTENIMENTO DELL’ALLOGGIO IN LOCAZIONE ANCHE A SEGUITO DELLE DIFFICOLTA’ E

Redazione

PARTNERSHIP FOR EVIDENCE-BASED RESPONSE (PERC) TO COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More