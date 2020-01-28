28 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

THE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : 2019 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION AND…

TACKLING INEQUALITY AND CLIMATE CHANGE: A YOUTH’S PERSPECTIVE

SALOME ZURABICHVILI: ‘GEORGIA HAS CONSOLIDATED ITS DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS’

VLADIMIR PUTIN WILL MEET WITH PRIME MINISTER OF ISRAEL BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ON JANUARY 30

MARTEDì 28 GENNAIO 2020 – 184ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA : COMUNICATO DI SEDUTA

CHANDRA SPOTS A MEGA-CLUSTER OF GALAXIES IN THE MAKING

PIANO NAZIONALE PER LA RIQUALIFICAZIONE SOCIALE E CULTURALE DELLE AREE URBANE DEGRADATE,…

PD SICILIA: LOSACCO, CONGRESSO REGIONALE ALL’INSEGNA DELL’APERTURA DEL PARTITO

CORRIDOI UMANITARI: ACCOLTA A MILANO UNA FAMIGLIA SIRIANA

SEVENTEENTH PLENARY SESSION OF THE EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION BOARD

Home » EXCELLENT ADSORPTION–PHOTOCATALYSIS SYNERGISTIC ACTIVITY OF 3D–3D FLOWER-LIKE BIOBR/GRAPHENE HYDROGEL COMPOSITE AND THE REMOVAL OF POTASSIUM BUTYL XANTHATE
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

EXCELLENT ADSORPTION–PHOTOCATALYSIS SYNERGISTIC ACTIVITY OF 3D–3D FLOWER-LIKE BIOBR/GRAPHENE HYDROGEL COMPOSITE AND THE REMOVAL OF POTASSIUM BUTYL XANTHATE

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: J, Paper
Liangliang Chang, Yongping Pu, Guodong Shen, Yongfei Cui, Xiaohong Wei, Baoyue Cao, Yan Yu, Shan Xu
Removal of potassium butyl xanthate by separation over a free 3D BiOBr/graphene hydrogel composite through an adsorption–photocatalysis synergy.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/c8Uf_0gLuNE/C9NJ06060J

Related posts

На Урале завершилось учение с танковыми и разведывательными подразделениями ЦВО

Redazione

Военно-техническое сотрудничество России и Индонезии может выйти на стратегический уровень

Redazione

HKSAR GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES ENHANCED MEASURES FOR DISEASE PREVENTION AND CONTROL

Redazione

EXCELLENT ADSORPTION–PHOTOCATALYSIS SYNERGISTIC ACTIVITY OF 3D–3D FLOWER-LIKE BIOBR/GRAPHENE HYDROGEL COMPOSITE AND THE REMOVAL OF POTASSIUM BUTYL XANTHATE

Redazione

POLYAROMATIC HYDROCARBON DERIVATIZED AZO-OXIMES OF COBALT(III): LIGAND-REDOX CONTROLLED ELECTRO-CATALYTIC OXYGEN REDUCTION REACTION

Redazione

LEWIS ACID INDUCED SPECTRAL CHANGES OF STERICALLY HINDERED AND UNHINDERED MESO-TETRA(ARYL)PORPHYRINS: FLUORESCENCE EMISSION SPECTRA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More