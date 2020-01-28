(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mar 28 gennaio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: J, Paper

Liangliang Chang, Yongping Pu, Guodong Shen, Yongfei Cui, Xiaohong Wei, Baoyue Cao, Yan Yu, Shan Xu

Removal of potassium butyl xanthate by separation over a free 3D BiOBr/graphene hydrogel composite through an adsorption–photocatalysis synergy.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/c8Uf_0gLuNE/C9NJ06060J