EXAMINING ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF LOW COST ABATEMENT: EXPERT PANEL REPORT

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, mar 19 maggio 2020

Publication Date: 

This report (the King Review) builds a robust platform to expand the ways Australia can lower its emissions while supporting the economy, businesses and households.

An expert panel chaired by former Business Council of Australia president, Grant King, looked at ways to do this by incentivising low cost abatement across the country. Changes would provide incentives for industry to further curb emissions without imposing new costs on consumers, businesses or taxpayers.

The report focusses on the industry, transport and agriculture sectors and energy efficiency.

It makes 26 detailed and technical recommendations across 3 themes:

  • improving the Emissions Reduction Fund
  • incentivising voluntary action on a broader scale
  • unlocking the low emission technologies needed to decarbonise the economy

