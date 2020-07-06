lunedì, Luglio 6, 2020
EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 6, 2020

HMCI COMMENTARY: OUR PLANS FOR THE AUTUMN

OFSTED TO VISIT WHEN SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES RETURN IN THE AUTUMN

£1.57 BILLION INVESTMENT TO PROTECT BRITAIN’S WORLD-CLASS CULTURAL, ARTS AND HERITAGE INSTITUTIONS

SPEECH: PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

PM WORDS FOR NHS BIRTHDAY: 5 JULY 2020

DEMOGRAPHY AND EUROPE IN THE WORLD

ANNULLA E SOSTITUISCE IL PRECEDENTE INVIO – AGENDA STAMPA – SCUOLA, LA…

EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 06 luglio 2020

The Delegation of the European Union to Japan is launching a call for tenders using a negotiated procedure for the Purchase of kitchen equipment. 

If you are interested to participate, you may express your interest by sending an email to the contact e-mail mentioned below, following the instructions on the webpage How to apply for an EEAS call for tenders.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan/82076/ex-ante-publicity-call-tenders-purchase-kitchen-equipment_en

