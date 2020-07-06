EX-ANTE PUBLICITY OF CALL FOR TENDERS: PURCHASE OF KITCHEN EQUIPMENT

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, lun 06 luglio 2020

The Delegation of the European Union to Japan is launching a call for tenders using a negotiated procedure for the Purchase of kitchen equipment.

If you are interested to participate, you may express your interest by sending an email to the contact e-mail mentioned below, following the instructions on the webpage How to apply for an EEAS call for tenders.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan/82076/ex-ante-publicity-call-tenders-purchase-kitchen-equipment_en