giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
EX-ANTE PUBLICATION OF CALL FOR TENDERS: RENTAL AND MAINTENANCE SERVICES OF MULTIFUNCTION COPIERS

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, gio 20 agosto 2020

The Delegation of the European Union to Japan is launching a call for tenders using a

negotiated procedure for rental and maintenance services of multifunction copiers.

If you are interested to participate, you may express your interest by sending an email to the contact e-mail mentioned below, following the instructions on the webpage How to apply for an EEAS call for tenders.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/japan/84240/ex-ante-publication-call-tenders-rental-and-maintenance-services-multifunction-copiers_en

