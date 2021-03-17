EVIDENCING ((N-C4H9)4N)2[W6I14] RED-NIR EMISSION AND SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TWO PHOTON ABSORPTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00751C, Communication

Yann Molard, Grégory Taupier, Serge Paofai, Stéphane Cordier

We report the first proof of the ability of octahedral tungsten clusters to emit red-NIR light and to produce singlet oxygen upon two-photon absorption, in solution and in the solid-state….

