mercoledì, Marzo 17, 2021
Breaking News

FRANCESCO: ANCHE IO MI INGINOCCHIO SULLE STRADE DEL MYANMAR

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1894 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO PER IL SUD E LA COESIONE TERRITORIALE

COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO DEL LAVORO E DELLE POLITICHE SOCIALI

VACCINI, SPERANZA: QUANTO AVVENUTO NELLE ULTIME ORE NON INCRINA LA NOSTRA FIDUCIA

UNITà D’ITALIA: FICO, NOSTRI VALORI CHIAVE PER AFFRONTARE LE SFIDE DEL FUTURO

ALITALIA, GIORGETTI: SE ITA TROPPO PENSANTE NON VOLA

PAPA FRANCESCO: SAN GIUSEPPE, UOMO SAGGIO AL QUALE AFFIDARE LA VITA

AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELL’ISTRUZIONE

LE PRIORITà DELL’ITALIA NEL QUADRO DEI NUOVI EQUILIBRI GEOPOLITICI NEL MEDIO ORIENTE

Agenparl

EVIDENCING ((N-C4H9)4N)2[W6I14] RED-NIR EMISSION AND SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TWO PHOTON ABSORPTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00751C, Communication
Yann Molard, Grégory Taupier, Serge Paofai, Stéphane Cordier
We report the first proof of the ability of octahedral tungsten clusters to emit red-NIR light and to produce singlet oxygen upon two-photon absorption, in solution and in the solid-state….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/LFsz6ispNVE/D1CC00751C

Post collegati

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: NHS SCREENING PROGRAMMES: KPI REPORTS 2019 TO 2020

Redazione

OPINION/DECISION ON A PAEDIATRIC INVESTIGATION PLAN (PIP): XELJANZ,TOFACITINIB, DECISION TYPE: , THERAPEUTIC AREA: , PIP NUMBER: P/0227/2020

Redazione

EVIDENCING ((N-C4H9)4N)2[W6I14] RED-NIR EMISSION AND SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TWO PHOTON ABSORPTION

Redazione

GLYCINE BETAINE-BASED IONIC LIQUIDS AND THEIR INFLUENCE ON BACTERIA, FUNGI, INSECTS AND PLANTS

Redazione

BORSE DI MOBILITA’ “PLACEDOC” – A.A. 2020/2021

Redazione

CONSTRUCTION OF THE TETRACYCLIC CORE OF THE LYCOPODIUM ALKALOID ANNOTINOLIDE C

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More