EVIDENCING ((N-C4H9)4N)2[W6I14] RED-NIR EMISSION AND SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TWO PHOTON ABSORPTION

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00751C, Communication
Yann Molard, Grégory Taupier, Serge Paofai, Stéphane Cordier
We report the first proof of the ability of octahedral tungsten clusters to emit red-NIR light and to produce singlet oxygen upon two-photon absorption, in solution and in the solid-state….
