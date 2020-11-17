EVERYONE HERE HAS SOMETHING IN COMMON | ARTLAB GALLERY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), mar 17 novembre 2020

Event Date: Monday, November 23, 2020

Installation art is an artistic genre that challenges the boundaries of traditional art. The history of installation art dates back to the 1960’s to early 1970’s, in which it provoked a reversal to the modernist sculpture’s relationship with the pedestal. The pedestal disconnected the sculpture from the space or stated its indifference to it, allowing the work to possess independence from its environment. On the contrary, installation art is directed by the space in which it is constructed. Although installation may involve elements of architecture, sculpture, painting, video, photography and performance, it aspired to challenge the limitations of these art forms as well as their institutional settings. Moreover, installation art was an attempt to resist the trend of circulating art as a commodity, something that is transportable and exchangeable.

In this project, students from SA 2643: Introduction to Sculpture and Installation explore ideas of “where are you coming from?” with a focus on “your culture.” Here, “culture” is interpreted both as culture in everyday life, as well as more specific historical and ethnic cultural backgrounds. Students explore cultural connections, exchanges, and crossings by using readymades and found objects to create collaborative installations. They are directed to incorporate ornaments, as ornate artefacts have circulated amongst various cultures and have been adapted/hybridized within new cultural contexts throughout history.

Course Instructor: Soheila K. Esfahani

Image courtesy of Megan Goddard.

Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the Artlab Gallery and Cohen Commons will be operating virtually. In-person visits are not permitted at this time. We will be posting exhibition documentation, videos, and virtual walk-throughs on the Artlab’s website.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/visual-arts/2020-11/11-AL-Sculpture.html