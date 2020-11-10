martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
EVERYBODY WANTS TO GO ABROAD: MAKING STUDY ABROAD A PLACE FOR STUDENTS OF COLOR

(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020

Tue, 17 Nov 2020 – 4pm

As part of International Education Week, join LaToya Brackett, assistant professor of African American Studies, Vivie Nguyen, director of the Office of Intercultural Engagement, and returnee study abroad students of color to discuss their experiences studying abroad and creating study abroad programs as places for students of color.

Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=Nzh6S0hPZytYTDB3eFd3SDBEd0pQZz09

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/everybody-wants-to-go-abroad-making-study-abroad-a-place-for-students-of-color/2020-11-17/

