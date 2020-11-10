(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020
Tue, 17 Nov 2020 – 4pm
As part of International Education Week, join LaToya Brackett, assistant professor of African American Studies, Vivie Nguyen, director of the Office of Intercultural Engagement, and returnee study abroad students of color to discuss their experiences studying abroad and creating study abroad programs as places for students of color.
Join us on Zoom: https://pugetsound-edu.zoom.us/j/?pwd=Nzh6S0hPZytYTDB3eFd3SDBEd0pQZz09
Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/everybody-wants-to-go-abroad-making-study-abroad-a-place-for-students-of-color/2020-11-17/