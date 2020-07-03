sabato, Luglio 4, 2020
Breaking News

GENDER INEQUALITY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH: EVIDENCE FROM INDUSTRY-LEVEL DATA

NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATE DEBT IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES, 2010–17

EXPECTED CREDIT LOSS MODELING FROM A TOP-DOWN STRESS TESTING PERSPECTIVE

GOING VIRAL: A GRAVITY MODEL OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND TOURISM FLOWS

A TIP AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

AGRICULTURAL MARKET INTEGRATION IN INDIA

GLOBAL VALUE CHAINS AND PRODUCTIVITY: MICRO EVIDENCE FROM ESTONIA

GLOBAL BANKS’ DOLLAR FUNDING: A SOURCE OF FINANCIAL VULNERABILITY

IT IS ONLY NATURAL: EUROPE’S LOW INTEREST RATES

DETERMINANTS OF INCLUSIVE GROWTH IN ASEAN

Agenparl

EVENTS – RECONNECT CONFERENCE: WHAT FUTURE FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION? 3 JULY, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – 3 JULY 2020, ONLINE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, ven 03 luglio 2020 [Source: Research & Innovation] On 3 July 2020, the Horizon 2020 SC6 project RECONNECT will hold its annual Conference, this time on a virtual setting. Around the general title “What Future for the European Union? Discussions on the Rule of Law and Democracy in the EU after COVID”, the conference will host several panels with prominent scholars, civil society representatives as well as the EP Research Service. Ms. Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, will have a keynote address.
Speakers include Ms. Silvia Kotanidis, Prof. Dr. Giulia Sandri, Prof. Dr. Alberto Alemanno, Prof. Dr. Kim Lane Scheppele, Prof. Dr. Ben Crum, Prof. Dr. Sylvia Kritzinger, Dr. Pieter de Wilde, Mr. Michael Meyer-Resende, Dr. Alvaro Oleart, Dr. Rosa Balfour, Prof. Dr. Dieter Grimm, Prof. Dr. Laurent Pech, Dr. Joelle Grogan, and Prof. Dr. Jan Wouters.For a detailed programme and registration to follow online, visit: https://reconnect-europe.eu/event/reconnect-general-conference/

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/research/index.cfm?pg=events&eventcode=5D99CB01-CEEC-69B6-29B0B723A4008839&pk_campaign=rss_page

Post collegati

EVENTS – RECONNECT CONFERENCE: WHAT FUTURE FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION? 3 JULY, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – 3 JULY 2020, ONLINE

Redazione

DAILY BRIEFING JULY 6 2020

Redazione

BERMUDA AQUARIUM MUSEUM AND ZOO TO RE-OPEN ON 6TH JULY

Redazione

DAILY COVID-19 UPDATE – 3 JULY

Redazione

NOVEL SOFTWARE REVEALS MOLECULAR BARCODES THAT DISTINGUISH DIFFERENT CELL TYPES

Redazione

BN DIVULGA RESULTADO PRELIMINAR DA QUARTA REUNIãO DE AVALIAçãO DO PROGRAMA DE APOIO à TRADUçãO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More