EVENTS – RECONNECT CONFERENCE: WHAT FUTURE FOR THE EUROPEAN UNION? 3 JULY, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM – 3 JULY 2020, ONLINE

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, ven 03 luglio 2020 [Source: Research & Innovation] On 3 July 2020, the Horizon 2020 SC6 project RECONNECT will hold its annual Conference, this time on a virtual setting. Around the general title “What Future for the European Union? Discussions on the Rule of Law and Democracy in the EU after COVID”, the conference will host several panels with prominent scholars, civil society representatives as well as the EP Research Service. Ms. Dubravka Šuica, Vice-President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, will have a keynote address.

Speakers include Ms. Silvia Kotanidis, Prof. Dr. Giulia Sandri, Prof. Dr. Alberto Alemanno, Prof. Dr. Kim Lane Scheppele, Prof. Dr. Ben Crum, Prof. Dr. Sylvia Kritzinger, Dr. Pieter de Wilde, Mr. Michael Meyer-Resende, Dr. Alvaro Oleart, Dr. Rosa Balfour, Prof. Dr. Dieter Grimm, Prof. Dr. Laurent Pech, Dr. Joelle Grogan, and Prof. Dr. Jan Wouters.For a detailed programme and registration to follow online, visit: https://reconnect-europe.eu/event/reconnect-general-conference/

Fonte/Source: http://ec.europa.eu/research/index.cfm?pg=events&eventcode=5D99CB01-CEEC-69B6-29B0B723A4008839&pk_campaign=rss_page