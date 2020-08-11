EVENT CALENDAR: SEC@SAC: THE SECURITY TRACK AT THE 36TH ACM/SIGAPP SYMPOSIUM ON APPLIED COMPUTING

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020
CALL
FOR PAPERS
The Symposium
For over thirty years has the ACM Symposium on Applied
Computing been a primary gathering forum for applied computer
scientists, computer engineers, software engineers, and application
developers from around the world. SAC 2021 is sponsored by the ACM
Special Interest Group on Applied Computing (SIGAPP http://www.acm.org/sigapp); its
proceedings are published by ACM in both printed form and CD-ROM; they
are also available on the web through the ACM Digital Library http://www.acm.org/dl. More
information about SIGAPP and past editions of SAC can be found at http://www.acm.org/sigapp
The Computer Security track (20th edition)
The Security Track reaches its 20th edition this year, thus appearing among the most established
tracks in the Symposium. Its acceptance rate has become more and more selective. The list of
issues remains vast, ranging from protocols to work-flows.
Topics of interest include but are not limited to:
- software security (protocols, operating systems, etc.)
- hardware security (smartcards, biometric technologies, etc.)
- mobile security (properties for/from mobile agents, etc.)
- network security (anti-DoS tools,
firewalls, real-time monitoring, mobile networks, sensor networks, etc.)
- alternatives to cryptography (steganography, etc.)
- security-specific software development practices (vulnerability
testing, fault-injection resilience, etc.)
- privacy and anonymity (trust management, pseudonymity, identity
management, electronic voting, etc.)
- safety and dependability issues (reliability, survivability,
etc.)
- cyberlaw and cybercrime (copyrights, trademarks, defamation,
intellectual property, etc.)
- security management and usability issues (security
configuration, policy management, usability trials etc.)
- workflow and service security (business processes, web services,
etc.)
- security in cloud computing and virtualised environments
- blockchain applications and security analysis of existing cryptocurrencies
- security and privacy in the IoT
Important Dates
|15th September 2020
|Submission of regular papers and SRC research abstracts
|10th November 2020
|Notification of Acceptance/Rejection
|25h November 2020
|Camera-Ready copies of accepted papers and SRC research abstracts
|9th Dicember 2020
|Author registration due
|22nd March -26th March 2021
|SAC 2021 takes place
Best Papers
- Best papers of SEC@SAC03 in special issue of
Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience (Wiley), 16(1), 2004
- Best papers of SEC@SAC04 in special issue of
the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 13(5), 2005
- Best papers of SEC@SAC06 in special issue of
the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 17(3), 2009
- Best papers of SEC@SAC13 in special issue of
the International Journal of Information Security (Springer), 14(2), 2015
This practice will be continued on the basis of appropriateness of
the submissions.
Track Program Chairs
- Giampaolo BELLA
Dipartimento di Matematica e Informatica, Universit&à di Catania, Italy.
- Rosario GIUSTOLISI
IT University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
- Tom Chothia (University of Birmingham, UK)
- Jannik Dreier (Universit&é de Lorraine, France)
- Barbara Fila (INSA Rennes, IRISA, France)
- Christian Gehrmann (Lund University, Sweden)
- Christian Hammer (Potsdam University, Germany)
- Lucca Hirschi (Inria & LORIA, France)
- Martin Johns (SAP Research, Germany)
- Erisa Karafili (Imperial College, UK)
- Sokratis Katsikas (Norwegian University of Science & Technology, Norway)
- Robert Künnemann (CISPA, Germany)
- Ilaria Matteucci (CNR, Italy)
- Chris Novakovic (Thought Machine, UK)
- David Nowak (CNRS & Lille 1 University, France)
- Elizabeth Quaglia (Royal Holloway, UK)
- Sasa Radomirovic (Heriot-Watt University, UK)
- Alejandro Russo (Chalmers, Sweden)
- Sebastian Schinzel (Muenster University of Applied Sciences, Germany)
- Luca Viganü (King’s College, UK)
- Ruoyu Wang (Arizona State University, USA)
Review and publication of accepted papers
Each paper will be fully refereed and undergo a blind review
process by at least three referees. Accepted papers will be published
in the ACM SAC 2021 proceedings. Some papers may only be accepted as
poster papers, and will be published as extended 2-page abstracts in
the proceedings.
Important Notice – SAC No-Show Policy
Paper registration is required, allowing the inclusion of the papers and posters in the conference proceedings.
An author or a proxy attending SAC MUST present the paper. This is a requirement for all accepted papers, posters,
and invited SRC submissions to be included in the ACM digital library.
No-show of scheduled papers, posters, and student research abstracts will result in excluding them from the ACM digital library.
