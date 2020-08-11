martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

IG CONFIRMS EMERGENCY ARMS SALES “PROPERLY EXECUTED”

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 544 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 545 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

NEW YORK FED ISSUES REVISED FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR THE MUNICIPAL LIQUIDITY…

BELGIO. ANNULLATO IL PELLEGRINAGGIO AL SANTUARIO DI BANNEUX

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

COME SI VIVE LA FEDE NELLA PANDEMIA? UN’INDAGINE LO SVELERà

BAMBINO GESù: NEL 2019 PIù DI 32 MILA INTERVENTI E 29 MILA…

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS DISCUSSED SITUATION IN BELARUS WITH EU HIGH REPRESENTATIVE FOR FOREIGN…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EVENT CALENDAR: SEC@SAC: THE SECURITY TRACK AT THE 36TH ACM/SIGAPP SYMPOSIUM ON APPLIED COMPUTING

EVENT CALENDAR: SEC@SAC: THE SECURITY TRACK AT THE 36TH ACM/SIGAPP SYMPOSIUM ON APPLIED COMPUTING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020


CALL
FOR PAPERS

The Symposium 

For over thirty years has the ACM Symposium on Applied
Computing been a primary gathering forum for applied computer
scientists, computer engineers, software engineers, and application
developers from around the world. SAC 2021 is sponsored by the ACM
Special Interest Group on Applied Computing (SIGAPP http://www.acm.org/sigapp); its
proceedings are published by ACM in both printed form and CD-ROM; they
are also available on the web through the ACM Digital Library http://www.acm.org/dl. More
information about SIGAPP and past editions of SAC can be found at http://www.acm.org/sigapp

The Computer Security track (20th edition)

The Security Track reaches its 20th edition this year, thus appearing among the most established
tracks in the Symposium. Its acceptance rate has become more and more selective. The list of
issues remains vast, ranging from protocols to work-flows.

Topics of interest include but are not limited to:

  • software security (protocols, operating systems, etc.)
  • hardware security (smartcards, biometric technologies, etc.)
  • mobile security (properties for/from mobile agents, etc.)
  • network security (anti-DoS tools,
    firewalls, real-time monitoring, mobile networks, sensor networks, etc.)
  • alternatives to cryptography (steganography, etc.)
  • security-specific software development practices (vulnerability
    testing, fault-injection resilience, etc.)
  • privacy and anonymity (trust management, pseudonymity, identity
    management, electronic voting, etc.)
  • safety and dependability issues (reliability, survivability,
    etc.)
  • cyberlaw and cybercrime (copyrights, trademarks, defamation,
    intellectual property, etc.)
  • security management and usability issues (security
    configuration, policy management, usability trials etc.)
  • workflow and service security (business processes, web services,
    etc.)
  • security in cloud computing and virtualised environments
  • blockchain applications and security analysis of existing cryptocurrencies
  • security and privacy in the IoT

Important Dates

15th September 2020 Submission of regular papers and SRC research abstracts
10th November 2020 Notification of Acceptance/Rejection
25h November 2020 Camera-Ready copies of accepted papers and SRC research abstracts
9th Dicember 2020 Author registration due
22nd March -26th March 2021 SAC 2021 takes place

Best Papers

  • Best papers of SEC@SAC03 in special issue of
    Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience (Wiley), 16(1), 2004
  • Best papers of SEC@SAC04 in special issue of
    the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 13(5), 2005
  • Best papers of SEC@SAC06 in special issue of
    the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 17(3), 2009
  • Best papers of SEC@SAC13 in special issue of
    the International Journal of Information Security (Springer), 14(2), 2015

This practice will be continued on the basis of appropriateness of
the submissions.

Track Program Chairs

  • Giampaolo BELLA
    Dipartimento di Matematica e Informatica, Universit&à di Catania, Italy.
  • Rosario GIUSTOLISI
    IT University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Review and publication of accepted papers

Each paper will be fully refereed and undergo a blind review
process by at least three referees. Accepted papers will be published
in the ACM SAC 2021 proceedings. Some papers may only be accepted as
poster papers, and will be published as extended 2-page abstracts in
the proceedings.

Important Notice – SAC No-Show Policy

Paper registration is required, allowing the inclusion of the papers and posters in the conference proceedings.
An author or a proxy attending SAC MUST present the paper. This is a requirement for all accepted papers, posters,
and invited SRC submissions to be included in the ACM digital library.
No-show of scheduled papers, posters, and student research abstracts will result in excluding them from the ACM digital library.

Fonte/Source: http://www.dmi.unict.it/giamp/sac/cfp2021.php

Post collegati

EVENT CALENDAR: SEC@SAC: THE SECURITY TRACK AT THE 36TH ACM/SIGAPP SYMPOSIUM ON APPLIED COMPUTING

Redazione

EPSRC AWARDS £1.5M FUNDING TO KING’S-LED SECURE AI ASSISTANTS RESEARCH

Redazione

MUSIC EDUCATION HAS A RACE PROBLEM, AND UNIVERSITIES MUST ADDRESS IT

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: EM-SIDE-CHANNEL RESISTANT SYMMETRIC-KEY AUTHENTICATION MECHANISM FOR SMALL DEVICES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: THE NESTED SUBSET DIFFERENTIAL ATTACK: A PRACTICAL DIRECT ATTACK AGAINST LUOV WHICH FORGES A SIGNATURE WITHIN 210 MINUTES

Redazione

GUIDANCE: DCYP FORMS AND INFORMATION SHEETS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More