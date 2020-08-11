EVENT CALENDAR: SEC@SAC: THE SECURITY TRACK AT THE 36TH ACM/SIGAPP SYMPOSIUM ON APPLIED COMPUTING

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 11 agosto 2020









CALL

FOR PAPERS



The Symposium



For over thirty years has the ACM Symposium on Applied

Computing been a primary gathering forum for applied computer

scientists, computer engineers, software engineers, and application

developers from around the world. SAC 2021 is sponsored by the ACM

Special Interest Group on Applied Computing (SIGAPP http://www.acm.org/sigapp); its

proceedings are published by ACM in both printed form and CD-ROM; they

are also available on the web through the ACM Digital Library http://www.acm.org/dl. More

information about SIGAPP and past editions of SAC can be found at http://www.acm.org/sigapp

The Computer Security track (20th edition) The Security Track reaches its 20th edition this year, thus appearing among the most established

tracks in the Symposium. Its acceptance rate has become more and more selective. The list of

issues remains vast, ranging from protocols to work-flows. Topics of interest include but are not limited to: software security (protocols, operating systems, etc.)

hardware security (smartcards, biometric technologies, etc.)

mobile security (properties for/from mobile agents, etc.)

network security (anti-DoS tools,

firewalls, real-time monitoring, mobile networks, sensor networks, etc.)

security-specific software development practices (vulnerability

testing, fault-injection resilience, etc.)

management, electronic voting, etc.)

etc.)

intellectual property, etc.)

configuration, policy management, usability trials etc.)

etc.)

blockchain applications and security analysis of existing cryptocurrencies

security and privacy in the IoT

Important Dates

Best Papers Best papers of SEC@SAC03 in special issue of

Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience (Wiley), 16(1), 2004

the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 13(5), 2005

the Journal of Computer Security (IOS), 17(3), 2009

the International Journal of Information Security (Springer), 14(2), 2015 This practice will be continued on the basis of appropriateness of

the submissions.

Track Program Chairs Giampaolo BELLA

Dipartimento di Matematica e Informatica, Universit&à di Catania, Italy.

Dipartimento di Matematica e Informatica, Universit&à di Catania, Italy. Rosario GIUSTOLISI

IT University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Review and publication of accepted papers Each paper will be fully refereed and undergo a blind review

process by at least three referees. Accepted papers will be published

in the ACM SAC 2021 proceedings. Some papers may only be accepted as

poster papers, and will be published as extended 2-page abstracts in

the proceedings.

Important Notice – SAC No-Show Policy Paper registration is required, allowing the inclusion of the papers and posters in the conference proceedings.

An author or a proxy attending SAC MUST present the paper. This is a requirement for all accepted papers, posters,

and invited SRC submissions to be included in the ACM digital library.

No-show of scheduled papers, posters, and student research abstracts will result in excluding them from the ACM digital library.

Fonte/Source: http://www.dmi.unict.it/giamp/sac/cfp2021.php