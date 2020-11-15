EVENT CALENDAR: MDPI SIGNALS: SPECIAL ISSUE “CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURES CYBERSECURITY AND RESILIENCE”

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 15 novembre 2020

Critical Infrastructures are defined as “assets, systems or part thereof which are essential for the maintenance of vital societal functions, health, safety, security, economic or social well-being of people, and the disruption or destruction of which would have a significant impact as a result of the failure to maintain those functions.” Critical Infrastructures refer to a multitude of sectors, including energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and public safety. Systems deployed within these sectors integrate both information technologies and operational technologies, being commonly reliant on legacy industrial control and cyberphysical systems. Nevertheless, novel disruptive and enabling information and communication technologies are increasingly integrated, increasing connectivity and interdependencies, thus presenting security professionals with significant challenges in maintaining and enhancing the security and resilience of such infrastructures. This Special Issue invites submissions that present innovative ideas, proof of concepts, use cases, and results from a variety of topics relevant to critical infrastructure cybersecurity and resilience, including (but not limited to) the following ones:

Security Governance

Security policies

Risk analysis and management

Vulnerability assessment and metrics

Awareness, training, and simulation

ICS/CPS security standards

Privacy and Anonymity in ICS/CPS

System and Network Security

Threat modeling

Security architectures

Access control

Malware and cyber weapons

Intrusion detection and visualization

Defense in depth

Monitoring and real-time supervision

Applied cryptography

Perimeter security

Safety-security interactions

Cybersecurity engineering

Secure communication protocols

Formal models for ICS/CPS security

Hardware Security

Resilient ICS/CPS

Application Security

Secure Firmware

Incident Response and Digital Forensics for ICS/CPS

Forensics in ICS

Incident Response

Accountability

Case Studies

Case studies in the energy, utility, chemical, transportation, manufacturing, and other industrial and critical infrastructure sectors

Please note that all of the submitted papers must be within the general scope of the Signals journal.

Dr. Vasileios Gkioulos

Dr. Marios Anagnostopoulos

Dr. Sandeep Pirbhulal

Dr. Georgios Spathoulas

Dr. Ajay Nehra

Guest Editors

Manuscript Submission Information

Manuscripts should be submitted online at www.mdpi.com by registering and logging in to this website. Once you are registered, click here to go to the submission form. Manuscripts can be submitted until the deadline. All papers will be peer-reviewed. Accepted papers will be published continuously in the journal (as soon as accepted) and will be listed together on the special issue website. Research articles, review articles as well as short communications are invited. For planned papers, a title and short abstract (about 100 words) can be sent to the Editorial Office for announcement on this website.

Submitted manuscripts should not have been published previously, nor be under consideration for publication elsewhere (except conference proceedings papers). All manuscripts are thoroughly refereed through a single-blind peer-review process. A guide for authors and other relevant information for submission of manuscripts is available on the Instructions for Authors page. Signals is an international peer-reviewed open access quarterly journal published by MDPI.

Please visit the Instructions for Authors page before submitting a manuscript.

The Article Processing Charge (APC) for publication in this open access journal is 1000 CHF (Swiss Francs).

Submitted papers should be well formatted and use good English. Authors may use MDPI’s

English editing service prior to publication or during author revisions.