EVENT CALENDAR: MDPI SIGNALS: SPECIAL ISSUE “CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURES CYBERSECURITY AND RESILIENCE”

A special issue of Signals (ISSN 2624-6120).
Deadline for manuscript submissions: 15 June 2021.
Special Issue Editors
Guest Editor
Interests: critical infrastructure cyber security; information and communication systems security; cyber physical systems security; systems of systems security; network security; security awareness
Co-Guest Editor
Center for Cyber and Information Security, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Gjøvik, Norway
Interests: ICT security and privacy; DNS security
Co-Guest Editor
Department of Information Security and Communication Technology, Norwegian University of Science and Technology, Norway
Interests: network security; wireless communication; IoT; critical infrastructures; wireless sensor networks
Co-Guest Editor
Department of Computer Science and Biomedical Informatics, University of Thessaly, Greece
Interests: security; intrusion detection; privacy blockchain
Co-Guest Editor
Department of Information Security and Communication Technology, Norwegian University of Science Technology (NTNU), P.O. Box 191, Gjøvik N-2802, Norway
Interests: information security; network security; software defined; networking; malware analysis; software piracy
Special Issue Information
Dear colleagues,
Critical Infrastructures are defined as “assets, systems or part thereof which are essential for the maintenance of vital societal functions, health, safety, security, economic or social well-being of people, and the disruption or destruction of which would have a significant impact as a result of the failure to maintain those functions.” Critical Infrastructures refer to a multitude of sectors, including energy, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and public safety. Systems deployed within these sectors integrate both information technologies and operational technologies, being commonly reliant on legacy industrial control and cyberphysical systems. Nevertheless, novel disruptive and enabling information and communication technologies are increasingly integrated, increasing connectivity and interdependencies, thus presenting security professionals with significant challenges in maintaining and enhancing the security and resilience of such infrastructures. This Special Issue invites submissions that present innovative ideas, proof of concepts, use cases, and results from a variety of topics relevant to critical infrastructure cybersecurity and resilience, including (but not limited to) the following ones:
Security Governance
- Security policies
- Risk analysis and management
- Vulnerability assessment and metrics
- Awareness, training, and simulation
- ICS/CPS security standards
- Privacy and Anonymity in ICS/CPS
System and Network Security
- Threat modeling
- Security architectures
- Access control
- Malware and cyber weapons
- Intrusion detection and visualization
- Defense in depth
- Monitoring and real-time supervision
- Applied cryptography
- Perimeter security
- Safety-security interactions
- Cybersecurity engineering
- Secure communication protocols
- Formal models for ICS/CPS security
- Hardware Security
- Resilient ICS/CPS
- Application Security
- Secure Firmware
Incident Response and Digital Forensics for ICS/CPS
- Forensics in ICS
- Incident Response
- Accountability
Case Studies
- Case studies in the energy, utility, chemical, transportation, manufacturing, and other industrial and critical infrastructure sectors
Please note that all of the submitted papers must be within the general scope of the Signals journal.
Dr. Vasileios Gkioulos
Dr. Marios Anagnostopoulos
Dr. Sandeep Pirbhulal
Dr. Georgios Spathoulas
Dr. Ajay Nehra
Guest Editors
Manuscript Submission Information
Manuscripts should be submitted online at www.mdpi.com by registering and logging in to this website. Once you are registered, click here to go to the submission form. Manuscripts can be submitted until the deadline. All papers will be peer-reviewed. Accepted papers will be published continuously in the journal (as soon as accepted) and will be listed together on the special issue website. Research articles, review articles as well as short communications are invited. For planned papers, a title and short abstract (about 100 words) can be sent to the Editorial Office for announcement on this website.
Submitted manuscripts should not have been published previously, nor be under consideration for publication elsewhere (except conference proceedings papers). All manuscripts are thoroughly refereed through a single-blind peer-review process. A guide for authors and other relevant information for submission of manuscripts is available on the Instructions for Authors page. Signals is an international peer-reviewed open access quarterly journal published by MDPI.
Please visit the Instructions for Authors page before submitting a manuscript.
The Article Processing Charge (APC) for publication in this open access journal is 1000 CHF (Swiss Francs).
Submitted papers should be well formatted and use good English. Authors may use MDPI’s
English editing service prior to publication or during author revisions.
Published Papers
This special issue is now open for submission.
