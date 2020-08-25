EVENT CALENDAR: ICMC 2021: 7-TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON MATHEMATICS AND COMPUTING (ICMC 2021)

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 25 agosto 2020
Prof. Indranil Sengupta, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India
Prof. Jaya Sil, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Asit Das, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Bibhas Chandra Dhara, Jadavpur University, India
Prof. Jamuna Kanta Singh, Jadavpur University, India
Prof. Diganta Saha, Jadavpur University, India
Prof. Jyotsna Kumar Mandal, Kalyani University, India
Prof. Debdatta Kandar, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, India
Prof. Samarjit Kar, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India
Prof. Debashis Nandi, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India
Prof. Baisakhi Chakraborty, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India
Prof. Imon Mukherjee, Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalyani, India
Prof. Shyamalendu Kandar, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Shyama Prasad Maity, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Ruchira Naskar, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Sarita Ojha, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India
Prof. Bubu Bhuyan, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, India
Prof. Sabyasachi Dutta, University of Calgary, Canada
Prof. Praveen Kumar Gupta, National Institute of Technology Silchar, India
Prof. Weizhi Meng, Technical Universtiy of Denmark, Denmark
Prof. Peng Xu Huazhong, University of Science and Technology, China
Prof. Girraj Kumar Verma, Amity School of Engineering and Technology, Amity University, India
Prof. Jessica Pereira, Goa University, India
Prof. Sujata Pal, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India
Prof. Jianting Ning, National University of Singapore, Singapore
Prof. Jayalakshmi Karamsi, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, India
Prof. Masaya Yasuda, Kyushu University, Japan
Prof. Vipindev Adat, National Institute of Technology Kurukhetra, India
Prof. Fahreddi̇n Abdullayev, Kyrgyz-Turkey Manas University (Mersin University), Kyrgyzstan
Prof. Dhananjoy Dey, DRDO, Delhi, India
Prof. Christina Boura, Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
Prof. Han, Jinguang, Queen’s University, Belfast, UK
Prof. Neetesh Saxena, Cardiff University, UK
Prof. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Pakistan
Prof. Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo, The University of Texas at San Antonio, USA
Prof. Ameeya Nayak, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India
Prof. Debjani Chakraborty, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India
Prof. Pramod Saxena, DRDO, Delhi, India
Prof. Vilem Novak, University of Ostrava, Czechia
Prof. Indivar Gupta, DRDO, Delhi, India
Prof. He Debiao, Wuhan University, China
Prof. Amit Verma, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, India
Prof. Gerardo Pelosi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy
Prof. Emel Aşıcı, Karadeniz Technical University, Turkey
Prof. Sokratis Katsikas, Open University of Cyprus, Greece
Prof. Heinrich Begehr, Free University Berlin, Germany
Prof. Sherali Zeadally, University of Kentucky, USA
Prof. Deepmala, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Prof. Svetla Petkova-Nikova, ESAT-COSIC, KU Leuven, Belgium
Prof. Kouichi Sakurai, Kyushu University, Japan
Prof. Vishal Saraswat, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RBEI/ESY), India
Prof. Ravi Kanth Asv, VIT University, India
Prof. Soubhik Chakraborty, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, India
Prof. Binod Chandra Tripathy, Tripura University, India
Prof. Srinivasu Bodapati, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, India
Prof. Pravati Swain, National Institute of Technology Goa, India
Prof. Saumya Bajpai, Indian Institute of Technology Goa, India
Prof. Lalit Awasthi, National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, India
Prof. Parmeshwary Srivastava, Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai, India
Prof. Niladri Puhan, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India
Prof. Snehasis Kundu, National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, India
Prof. Ranjit Mehatari, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India
Prof. Avishek Adhikari, Presidency University, Kolkata, India
Prof. Falguni Roy, National Institute of Technology Surathkal, India
Prof. Nabakumar Jana, Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad, India
Prof. Debdas Ghosh, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, India
Prof. Pawan Kumar Mishra, Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai, India
Prof. Partha Pratim Gopmandal, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India
Prof. Fouzul Atik, SRM University, India
Prof. Sourav Pradhan, VNIT Nagpur, India
Prof. Vishnu Pratap Singh, VNIT Nagpur, India
Prof. Atanu Manna, Indian Institute of Carpet Technology Bhadohi, India
Prof. Amit Maji, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India
Prof. Debashree Guha Adhya, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, India
Prof. Bibhas Adhikari, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India
Prof. Niyati Baliyan, Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee, India
Prof. Maurantonio, Caprolu Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar
Prof. Yannis Stamatiou, University of Patras, Greece
Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, India
Prof. Sree Vivek S, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, India
Prof. Alfredo Rial, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Prof. Neminath Hubballi, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India
Prof. Sudakshina Dutta, Indian Institute of Technology Goa, India
Prof. Vivekananda Bhat K, Manipal Institute of Technology, India
Prof. Chunpeng Ge, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China
Prof. Liming Fang, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China
Prof. Wenjuan Li, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Prof. Sanjukta Bhowmick, University of Nebraska, Omaha, USA
Prof. Paulo Mateus, Instituto Superior Tecnico, Portugal
Prof. Bok-Min, Goi Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia
Prof. Suchismita Chinara, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India
Prof. Manmath Narayan Sahoo, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India
Prof. Sambit Bakshi, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India
Prof. Gitanjali Chandwani Manocha, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, India
Fonte/Source: https://icmc2021.in