martedì, Agosto 25, 2020
EVENT CALENDAR: ICMC 2021: 7-TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON MATHEMATICS AND COMPUTING (ICMC 2021)

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, mar 25 agosto 2020

Prof. Indranil Sengupta, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India

Prof. Jaya Sil, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Asit Das, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Bibhas Chandra Dhara, Jadavpur University, India

Prof. Jamuna Kanta Singh, Jadavpur University, India

Prof. Diganta Saha, Jadavpur University, India

Prof. Jyotsna Kumar Mandal, Kalyani University, India

Prof. Debdatta Kandar, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, India

Prof. Samarjit Kar, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India

Prof. Debashis Nandi, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India

Prof. Baisakhi Chakraborty, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India

Prof. Imon Mukherjee, Indian Institute of Information Technology Kalyani, India

Prof. Shyamalendu Kandar, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Shyama Prasad Maity, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Ruchira Naskar, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Sarita Ojha, Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur, India

Prof. Bubu Bhuyan, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, India

Prof. Sabyasachi Dutta, University of Calgary, Canada

Prof. Praveen Kumar Gupta, National Institute of Technology Silchar, India

Prof. Weizhi Meng, Technical Universtiy of Denmark, Denmark

Prof. Peng Xu Huazhong, University of Science and Technology, China

Prof. Girraj Kumar Verma, Amity School of Engineering and Technology, Amity University, India

Prof. Jessica Pereira, Goa University, India

Prof. Sujata Pal, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India

Prof. Jianting Ning, National University of Singapore, Singapore

Prof. Jayalakshmi Karamsi, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur, India

Prof. Masaya Yasuda, Kyushu University, Japan

Prof. Vipindev Adat, National Institute of Technology Kurukhetra, India

Prof. Fahreddi̇n Abdullayev, Kyrgyz-Turkey Manas University (Mersin University), Kyrgyzstan

Prof. Dhananjoy Dey, DRDO, Delhi, India

Prof. Christina Boura, Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Prof. Han, Jinguang, Queen’s University, Belfast, UK

Prof. Neetesh Saxena, Cardiff University, UK

Prof. Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Pakistan

Prof. Kim-Kwang Raymond Choo, The University of Texas at San Antonio, USA

Prof. Ameeya Nayak, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India

Prof. Debjani Chakraborty, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India

Prof. Pramod Saxena, DRDO, Delhi, India

Prof. Vilem Novak, University of Ostrava, Czechia

Prof. Indivar Gupta, DRDO, Delhi, India

Prof. He Debiao, Wuhan University, China

Prof. Amit Verma, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, India

Prof. Gerardo Pelosi, Politecnico di Milano, Italy

Prof. Emel Aşıcı, Karadeniz Technical University, Turkey

Prof. Sokratis Katsikas, Open University of Cyprus, Greece

Prof. Heinrich Begehr, Free University Berlin, Germany

Prof. Sherali Zeadally, University of Kentucky, USA

Prof. Deepmala, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Prof. Svetla Petkova-Nikova, ESAT-COSIC, KU Leuven, Belgium

Prof. Kouichi Sakurai, Kyushu University, Japan

Prof. Vishal Saraswat, Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RBEI/ESY), India

Prof. Ravi Kanth Asv, VIT University, India

Prof. Soubhik Chakraborty, Birla Institute of Technology Mesra, India

Prof. Binod Chandra Tripathy, Tripura University, India

Prof. Srinivasu Bodapati, Indian Institute of Technology Mandi, India

Prof. Pravati Swain, National Institute of Technology Goa, India

Prof. Saumya Bajpai, Indian Institute of Technology Goa, India

Prof. Lalit Awasthi, National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, India

Prof. Parmeshwary Srivastava, Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai, India

Prof. Niladri Puhan, Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar, India

Prof. Snehasis Kundu, National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, India

Prof. Ranjit Mehatari, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India

Prof. Avishek Adhikari, Presidency University, Kolkata, India

Prof. Falguni Roy, National Institute of Technology Surathkal, India

Prof. Nabakumar Jana, Indian Institute of Technology (ISM) Dhanbad, India

Prof. Debdas Ghosh, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, India

Prof. Pawan Kumar Mishra, Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai, India

Prof. Partha Pratim Gopmandal, National Institute of Technology Durgapur, India

Prof. Fouzul Atik, SRM University, India

Prof. Sourav Pradhan, VNIT Nagpur, India

Prof. Vishnu Pratap Singh, VNIT Nagpur, India

Prof. Atanu Manna, Indian Institute of Carpet Technology Bhadohi, India

Prof. Amit Maji, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, India

Prof. Debashree Guha Adhya, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, India

Prof. Bibhas Adhikari, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India

Prof. Niyati Baliyan, Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee, India

Prof. Maurantonio, Caprolu Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar

Prof. Yannis Stamatiou, University of Patras, Greece

Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad, India

Prof. Sree Vivek S, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, India

Prof. Alfredo Rial, University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Prof. Neminath Hubballi, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, India

Prof. Sudakshina Dutta, Indian Institute of Technology Goa, India

Prof. Vivekananda Bhat K, Manipal Institute of Technology, India

Prof. Chunpeng Ge, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China

Prof. Liming Fang, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China

Prof. Wenjuan Li, City University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Prof. Sanjukta Bhowmick, University of Nebraska, Omaha, USA

Prof. Paulo Mateus, Instituto Superior Tecnico, Portugal

Prof. Bok-Min, Goi Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, Malaysia

Prof. Suchismita Chinara, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India

Prof. Manmath Narayan Sahoo, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India

Prof. Sambit Bakshi, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, India

Prof. Gitanjali Chandwani Manocha, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, India

Prof. Snehasis Kundu, National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, India

Fonte/Source: https://icmc2021.in

