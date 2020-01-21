(AGENPARL) – World Wide, mar 21 gennaio 2020

: ICICS 2020 webpage and CFP is online

– Paper submission deadline: 23 March 2020 (23:59 AOE)

– Notification of acceptance: 8 May 2020

– Camera-ready due: 30 May 2020

– Conference dates: 24 -27 August 2020

Previous Conferences:

The 2020 International Conference on Information and Communications Security (ICICS 2020) will be the 22nd event in the ICICS conference series.

The proceedings were released as the LNCS series of Springer.

ICICS 2019 Beijing, China LNCSxxxxx ICICS 2018 Lille, France LNCS11149 ICICS 2017 Beijing, China LNCS10631 ICICS 2016 Singapore LNCS9977 ICICS 2015 Beijing, China LNCS9543 ICICS 2014 Hong Kong, China LNCS8958 ICICS 2013 Beijing, China LNCS8233 ICICS 2012 Hong Kong, China LNCS7618 ICICS 2011 Beijing, China LNCS7043 ICICS 2010 Barcelona, Spain LNCS6476 ICICS 2009 Beijing, China LNCS5927 ICICS 2008 Birmingham, UK LNCS5308 ICICS 2007 Zhengzhou, China LNCS4861 ICICS 2006 Raleigh, USA LNCS4307 ICICS 2005 Beijing, China LNCS3783 ICICS 2004 Malaga, Spain LNCS3269 ICICS 2003 Hohhot, China LNCS2836 ICICS 2002 Singapore LNCS2513 ICICS 2001 Xi’an, China LNCS2229 ICICS 1999 Sydney, Australia LNCS1726 ICICS 1997 Beijing, China LNCS1334

Program Topics:

Original papers offering novel research contributions on all aspects of information and communications security are solicited for submission to ICICS 2019. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

Access control Social networks security, privacy and trust Key management and key recovery Software defined networking security Anonymity Embedded systems security Language-based security Security management Applied cryptography Security models, metrics, and policies Malware and anti-malware Fraud and cyber-crime Authentication and authorization Security and privacy of Big Data Mobile computing security and privacy Hardware security Biometrics security Security of critical Infrastructures Network security Identity access management Blockchain security and privacy Trust and reputation systems Cloud and edge computing security Trusted and trustworthy computing technologies Operating systems security Usable security and privacy Computer and digital forensics Insider threat detection Cyber-physical systems security Underground economy Privacy protection Intellectual property protection Data and system integrity Verification of security protocols Privacy-preserving data mining Intrusion detection Database security Web security Risk assessment IoT security and privacy Distributed systems security Wireless security

If there is any question, please contact us at:

Fonte/Source: http://icics2020.compute.dtu.dk/