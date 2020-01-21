(AGENPARL) – World Wide, mar 21 gennaio 2020
Latest news
: ICICS 2020 webpage and CFP is online
Important Dates:
– Paper submission deadline: 23 March 2020 (23:59 AOE)
– Notification of acceptance: 8 May 2020
– Camera-ready due: 30 May 2020
– Conference dates: 24 -27 August 2020
Previous Conferences:
The 2020 International Conference on Information and Communications Security (ICICS 2020) will be the 22nd event in the ICICS conference series.
The proceedings were released as the LNCS series of Springer.
|ICICS 2019
|Beijing, China
|LNCSxxxxx
|ICICS 2018
|Lille, France
|LNCS11149
|ICICS 2017
|Beijing, China
|LNCS10631
|ICICS 2016
|Singapore
|LNCS9977
|ICICS 2015
|Beijing, China
|LNCS9543
|ICICS 2014
|Hong Kong, China
|LNCS8958
|ICICS 2013
|Beijing, China
|LNCS8233
|ICICS 2012
|Hong Kong, China
|LNCS7618
|ICICS 2011
|Beijing, China
|LNCS7043
|ICICS 2010
|Barcelona, Spain
|LNCS6476
|ICICS 2009
|Beijing, China
|LNCS5927
|ICICS 2008
|Birmingham, UK
|LNCS5308
|ICICS 2007
|Zhengzhou, China
|LNCS4861
|ICICS 2006
|Raleigh, USA
|LNCS4307
|ICICS 2005
|Beijing, China
|LNCS3783
|ICICS 2004
|Malaga, Spain
|LNCS3269
|ICICS 2003
|Hohhot, China
|LNCS2836
|ICICS 2002
|Singapore
|LNCS2513
|ICICS 2001
|Xi’an, China
|LNCS2229
|ICICS 1999
|Sydney, Australia
|LNCS1726
|ICICS 1997
|Beijing, China
|LNCS1334
Program Topics:
Original papers offering novel research contributions on all aspects of information and communications security are solicited for submission to ICICS 2019. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to:
If there is any question, please contact us at:
