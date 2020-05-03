EVENT CALENDAR: ACCESS: ALGEBRAIC CODING AND CRYPTOGRAPHY ON THE EAST COAST SEMINAR SERIES

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 03 maggio 2020

Emina Soljanin is a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rutgers. Before moving to Rutgers in January 2016, she was a (Distinguished) Member of Technical Staff for 21 years in various incarnations of the Mathematical Sciences Research Center of Bell Labs. Her interests and expertise are wide, currently ranging from distributed computing to quantum information science. She is an IEEE Fellow, an outstanding alumnus of the Texas A&M School of Engineering, the 2011 Padovani Lecturer, a 2016/17 Distinguished Lecturer, and 2019 President for the IEEE Information Theory Society.

Fonte/Source: https://sites.google.com/view/access-seminar