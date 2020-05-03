domenica, Maggio 3, 2020
Breaking News

​​​​​FASE2, PEZZOPANE (PD) “TERREMOTO, ATTUAZIONE NORME DECRETO SISMA CON ORDINANZE LEGNINI.

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: FASE2 FONDAMENTALE NON ABBASSARE LA GUARDIA, COLLABORAZIONE DA PARTE DI…

IL PAPA: DIO AIUTI I GOVERNANTI, SIANO UNITI NEI MOMENTI DI CRISI…

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL, ON BEHALF OF THE EUROPEAN…

CORONAVIRUS: CAUTELA SULL’IMMUNITà

DAL CUORE DI ROMA IL ROSARIO ONLINE CON LE PREGHIERE DEL PAPA

OXFAM A SOSTEGNO DELL’INIZIATIVA ONU PER UN CESSATE IL FUOCO

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #34

EXTENSION OF CONSULTATION CYCLES DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF AFGHANISTAN : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT…

Agenparl

EVENT CALENDAR: ACCESS: ALGEBRAIC CODING AND CRYPTOGRAPHY ON THE EAST COAST SEMINAR SERIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, dom 03 maggio 2020

Emina Soljanin is a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rutgers. Before moving to Rutgers in January 2016, she was a (Distinguished) Member of Technical Staff for 21 years in various incarnations of the Mathematical Sciences Research Center of Bell Labs. Her interests and expertise are wide, currently ranging from distributed computing to quantum information science. She is an IEEE Fellow, an outstanding alumnus of the Texas A&M School of Engineering, the 2011 Padovani Lecturer, a 2016/17 Distinguished Lecturer, and 2019 President for the IEEE Information Theory Society.

Fonte/Source: https://sites.google.com/view/access-seminar

Post collegati

EVENT CALENDAR: ACCESS: ALGEBRAIC CODING AND CRYPTOGRAPHY ON THE EAST COAST SEMINAR SERIES

Redazione

JOB POSTING: PHD STUDENT

Redazione

JOB POSTING: PROTOCOL ENGINEER

Redazione

JOB POSTING: 1 PHD IN HARDWARE SECURITY

Redazione

JOB POSTING: LECTURER (ASSISTANT PROFESSOR) IN COMPUTER SCIENCE

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: CONTRA CORONA: CONTACT TRACING AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS BY BRIDGING THE CENTRALIZED-DECENTRALIZED DIVIDE FOR STRONGER PRIVACY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More