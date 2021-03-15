lunedì, Marzo 15, 2021
Breaking News

MOZAMBICO, ALLARME CARITAS: A DUE ANNI DAI CICLONI, A RISCHIO LA SICUREZZA…

ASTRAZENECA, CHIGI: SOSPENSIONE CAUTELATIVA IN ATTESA DI PROSSIME VALUTAZIONI

EUROPEAN UNION PROVIDES €2.3 MILLION TO PROTECT FILIPINOS FROM COVID-19

SANGUINOSA GIORNATA IN MYANMAR, APPELLO DELL’ONU

ASTRAZENECA, SALVINI: È UN ALTRO FALLIMENTO DELL’EUROPA, CHIEDIAMO AIUTO A INDIA E…

ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION STANDS AT MORE THAN 37K GW IN OMAN

EXPORT AUTHORISATION REQUIREMENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINES AND VACCINE COMPONENTS EXTENDED

LA CAPITALE DELLA CINA, PECHINO, è STATA COLPITA DALLA PIù GRANDE TEMPESTA…

AUDIZIONE SU ISTITUZIONE POLIZIA FORESTALE – MARTEDì ALLE 17.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

“SOGNANDO A NEW YORK – IN THE HEIGHTS” | NUOVO TRAILER UFFICIALE…

Agenparl

EVALUATION OF THE ROLE OF DNA SURFACE FOR ENHANCING THE ACTIVITY OF SCAFFOLDED ENZYME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00276G, Communication
Peng Lin, Huyen Dinh, Yuki Morita, Zhengxiao Zhang, Eiji Nakata, Masahiro Kinoshita, Takashi Morii
The catalytic enhancements of enzymes loaded on DNA nanostructures have been attributed to the characteristics provided by highly negative charges on the surface of scaffold, such as modulation of the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/AOLxHiwTVEs/D1CC00276G

Post collegati

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT GDP FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2020: +1.6% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS QUARTER

Redazione

COULD THERE BE LIFE ON JUPITER’S MOONS?

Redazione

KNAPPENSEE: A LARGE LANDSLIDE AT AN OLD OPEN CAST MINING SITE IN EASTERN GERMANY

Redazione

ELLAS VUELVEN A SOñAR

Redazione

EVALUATION OF THE ROLE OF DNA SURFACE FOR ENHANCING THE ACTIVITY OF SCAFFOLDED ENZYME

Redazione

AMPHIPHILIC, THIXOTROPIC ADDITIVES FOR EXTRUSION-BASED 3D PRINTING OF SILICA-REINFORCED SILICONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More