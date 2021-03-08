EVALUATION OF THE EFFECT OF MORINGA PEREGRINA BARK ON THE CRYSTAL HABIT AND SIZE OF CALCIUM OXALATE MONOHYDRATE CRYSTALS IN DIFFERENT STAGES OF CRYSTALLIZATION USING EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL METHODS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00080B, Paper

Sindhu Menon, Hajar Al Mamari, Hajar Al Zaabi, Zainab Al Ajmi, Laila Al Haddabi, Jayachandran Vavolil, Shinisha Sujesh

A significant proportion of the world’s population is afflicted by kidney stone disease, urolithiasis, often as a chronic, recurring condition. The process of biomineralization leading to urolithiasis can be regulated…

