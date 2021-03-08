lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
EVALUATION OF THE EFFECT OF MORINGA PEREGRINA BARK ON THE CRYSTAL HABIT AND SIZE OF CALCIUM OXALATE MONOHYDRATE CRYSTALS IN DIFFERENT STAGES OF CRYSTALLIZATION USING EXPERIMENTAL AND THEORETICAL METHODS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CE00080B, Paper
Sindhu Menon, Hajar Al Mamari, Hajar Al Zaabi, Zainab Al Ajmi, Laila Al Haddabi, Jayachandran Vavolil, Shinisha Sujesh
A significant proportion of the world’s population is afflicted by kidney stone disease, urolithiasis, often as a chronic, recurring condition. The process of biomineralization leading to urolithiasis can be regulated…
