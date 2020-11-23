lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
EVALUATION OF THE CO2 TAX IMPACT

(AGENPARL) – LUXEMBOURG, lun 23 novembre 2020

On January 1st, 2021 a CO₂ tax will be introduced in Luxembourg. STATEC has quantified the impact of this tax, the amounts of which will gradually increase in 2022 and 2023. Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would fall by 11% compared to a situation without the tax, but compared to 2020 they would rebound by 10% by 2023. The impact on tax revenues would be negative in the medium term and the impact on households with a low living standard would be neutral. Business spending would be affected in a differentiated manner depending on the branch of activity, but economic activity as a whole would be little affected.




Fonte/Source: http://www.statistiques.public.lu/en/news/economy-finance/economic-outlook/2020/11/20201123/index.html?from=rss

