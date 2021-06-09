(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 09 giugno 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01435H, Paper
Shiwei Zhang, Naoya Nishi, Seiji Katakura, Tetsuo Sakka
Molecular dynamic (MD) simulations have been performed for 1-butyl-3-methylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)amide ([C4mim+][TFSA]), an ionic liquid (IL), on a charged graphene electrode to achieve the quantitative analysis of the static differential capacitance…
