01/29/2020 07:25 PM EST

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson

This morning, a flight from Wuhan carrying U.S.

government personnel and some private Americans safely landed in California.

As we have previously noted, these travelers will be carefully screened and monitored by the health experts at the U.S.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health and Human Services (HHS).

All appropriate steps are being taken to safeguard the health of these returning Americans, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans here at home.

This effort to bring our citizens home was made possible through close collaboration between the Department of State, the CDC, HHS, the Department of Defense, and state and local authorities.

We appreciate the PRC governments efforts related to this evacuation.

We remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and welfare of U.S.

citizens overseas, including those remaining in Wuhan, and are working closely with PRC authorities to offer them all possible assistance.

We continue to encourage U.S.

citizens to review our China Travel Advisory atTravel.State.gov [ http://travel.state.gov/ ], and to closely monitor and follow the guidance of local health authorities.

