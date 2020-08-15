European Union: Regulatory Levels for Aflatoxin in Tree Nuts and Peanuts

domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 15 agosto 2020

Tree nut and peanut shipments imported into the European Union have to comply with European Union maximum levels for aflatoxin. This report provides an overview of regulatory aflatoxin levels in the United States and in the European Union, and of the corresponding Codex levels.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-regulatory-levels-aflatoxin-tree-nuts-and-peanuts

