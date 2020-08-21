(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

On August 6, 2020, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) presented the 2020 EU apple and pear crop forecast at the first ever online edition of the 45th Prognosfruit convention. WAPA forecasts the 2020 EU fresh apples crop at 10.7 million metric tons (MT), 1 percent below the 2019 harvest and 4 percent below the average of the preceding ten years. Production of fresh pears is forecast at 2.2 million MT. This is an increase of 12 percent compared to 2019, but still 3 percent below the 10-year average. This forecast reflects the situation as of mid-July. COVID-19 initially pushed consumption of apple and pears. The long-term effect is less clear as consumers have to balance their demand for healthy food with increased economic pressure.

European Union: Prognosfruit 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-prognosfruit-2020