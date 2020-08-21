venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
Breaking News

DUTCH DPA: METHODS USED BY DUTCH TAX AND CUSTOMS ADMINISTRATION UNLAWFUL AND…

THIRD WOODLAND CARBON GUARANTEE AUCTION NOW OPEN FOR APPLICATIONS

TRANSPORT SECRETARY LAUNCHES NEW ACCELERATION UNIT TO SPEED UP TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS…

MULTI-MILLION BOOST FROM UK GOVERNMENT FOR WELSH RAILWAYS TO LEVEL UP INFRASTRUCTURE…

NEW PRODUCTIVITY INSTITUTE PART OF £37M INVESTMENT TO BOOST UK WAGE GROWTH…

MORE THAN 100,000 YOUNG PEOPLE SUPPORTED AS VIOLENCE REDUCTION UNITS GET NEW…

SCUOLA, AZZOLINA: IN SETTIMANA CI SARA’ IL PROTOCOLLO SULLA RIPRESA

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

ASSASSINATIONS IN IRAQ

Agenparl

EUROPEAN UNION: PROGNOSFRUIT 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 21 agosto 2020

On August 6, 2020, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) presented the 2020 EU apple and pear crop forecast at the first ever online edition of the 45th Prognosfruit convention. WAPA forecasts the 2020 EU fresh apples crop at 10.7 million metric tons (MT), 1 percent below the 2019 harvest and 4 percent below the average of the preceding ten years. Production of fresh pears is forecast at 2.2 million MT. This is an increase of 12 percent compared to 2019, but still 3 percent below the 10-year average. This forecast reflects the situation as of mid-July. COVID-19 initially pushed consumption of apple and pears. The long-term effect is less clear as consumers have to balance their demand for healthy food with increased economic pressure.

European Union: Prognosfruit 2020

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-prognosfruit-2020

Post collegati

EUROPEAN UNION: PROGNOSFRUIT 2020

Redazione

MAUNAKEA INTERNAL MANAGEMENT RESTRUCTURING APPROVED BY REGENTS

Redazione

NEWS PUBLISHERS PUSH BACK AGAINST APPLE OVER APP STORE TERMS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: TRANSPORT SECRETARY LAUNCHES NEW ACCELERATION UNIT TO SPEED UP TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS AND BUILD BACK BETTER FROM COVID-19

Redazione

NEWS STORY: MULTI-MILLION BOOST FROM UK GOVERNMENT FOR WELSH RAILWAYS TO LEVEL UP INFRASTRUCTURE AND IMPROVE JOURNEYS FOR PASSENGERS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: NEW PRODUCTIVITY INSTITUTE PART OF £37M INVESTMENT TO BOOST UK WAGE GROWTH AND LIVING STANDARDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More