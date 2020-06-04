(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 giugno 2020

On May 20, 2020, the European Commission announced both the Farm to Fork (F2F) Strategy and the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 as roadmaps for enhancing food and agricultural sustainability by 2030 under the EU Green Deal. The Strategies mark the beginning of a multi-step legislative development process that aims to fundamentally change the way EU agriculture operates and food is produced for, and provided to, EU consumers. The Strategies will need to be converted into legislative proposals with The European Parliament and Member States shaping and amending these proposals as part of the EU legislative process. Legislative negotiations between EU institutions typically take several years to complete.

European Union: Green Deal Strategies for the EU Agri-Food Sector Present a Politically Ambitious Policy Roadmap

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-green-deal-strategies-eu-agri-food-sector-present-politically-ambitious-policy