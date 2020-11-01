(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 01 novembre 2020

On March 4, 2020, the European Commission published the founding legislative proposal of the EU Green Deal: the EU Climate Law. The proposed regulation sets a legally binding EU-wide common target of net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 as well as a reduction on GHG emissions of 55 percent by 2030. The European Parliament has adopted its position on the proposed text, while the Member States are still finalizing their own position. Further work is needed in order for the three institutions to reach agreement on the 2030 targets.

European Union: EU Parliament and Council Move Forward on Landmark EU Climate Law

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/european-union-eu-parliament-and-council-move-forward-landmark-eu-climate-law